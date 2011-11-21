The Best Mini Camcorders
Waterproof
Samsung W200
Shoots underwater (as deep as 10 feet) and, of course, on land. It’s incredibly comfortable to hold, and it’s tough—both shock-resistant and sandproof (hooray!). High-def; built-in USB (no cord needed for uploading).
To buy: $160, samsung.com for stores.
Retro
Digital Harinezumi 2+++
Shaped like a 70s-era Instamatic, it creates grainy silent footage reminiscent of Super 8 film. Not your primary camera, but a charming, quirky extra—and a great gift for budding hipsters.
To buy: $170, acgears.com.
Swivel Screen
Casio TRYX
Cleverly revolves and unfurls to let you film around, under, or over just about any obstacle, including the large head in front of you at the school holiday concert. High-def.
To buy: $250, di.casio.com for stores.
Pro-Style
JVC Everio GZ-HM440
Top shelf all the way, it contains two memory-card slots to store 22 hours of video (most cameras hold about 11). Crystal-clear optical zoom means you can shoot from a distance and still capture close-up smiles.
To buy: $230, jvc.com.
Slim Profile
Kodak Playfull
At about half an inch thick, it slips easily into a pocket. A Share button allows you to tag videos for delivery straight to Facebook or e-mail when you upload. You can also edit footage right on the camera. High-def; built-in USB.
To buy: $130, kodak.com.
Shoots In 3-D
Sony 3D Bloggie
Gimmicky, fun, and addictive, it records stills and movies with depth. View on a computer or a TV with 3-D capability, or watch on the camera itself. Built-in USB.
To buy: $250, store.sony.com.
Practically Free!
Vivitar DVR 510
Quality video, a night setting for low light, and no need to charge (it runs on four AAA batteries). Not as sub-stantial as the others, but how about that price? Built-in USB.
To buy: $40, vivitar.com for stores.