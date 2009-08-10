5 Great Gadget Storage Systems

By Sharon Tanenbaum and Ashley Tate
Updated August 29, 2014
Charge your cell phone in one of these gadget garages.
Problem: Counter space is tight.

Solution:

Mount the KangaRoom Storage Phone/PDA Charging Station on a wall near an electrical outlet. It charges up to three devices and hides unsightly cords and a power strip (not included) behind the front sliding panel, keeping them at the ready. Also available in black.

To buy: $40, kangaroomstorage.com.

Problem: You have tons of devices but no power strip.

Solution: A power strip lives inside the ReSource Power Station. Plug in charger cords to rejuvenate phones, cameras, and the like. (Adjustable grips hold devices in place.) Or use the three-socket strip to provide juice to a computer, a printer, and a desk lamp.

To buy: $16, safehomeproducts.com.

Problem: Chargers are so easy to forget and leave behind.

Solution:

The Traveler's Cord and Charger bag by KangaRoom Storage keeps an arsenal of gadgets and chargers together. You have to pack your own power strip, but your digital camera will be ready for your close-up. Also available in black.

To buy: $30, kangaroomstorage.com.

Problem: The house feels booby-trapped, with cords dangling all over.

Solution:

Hang the Driinn cell-phone holder from any electrical outlet. Plug the charger into the socket, place your phone on the platform, then wrap the cord neatly around it. Voilà! No more tripping. Also available in four other colors.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

Problem: Papers, bills, and wires clutter your desk.

Solution:

The dual-purpose Bedford Smart Recharge Station provides drawer space to organize paperwork while recharging up to four devices with the included power strip (not shown). Also available in mahogany and black.

To buy: $79, potterybarn.com.

