The Coffee Maker Alarm Clock Will Become a Reality Next Fall

Imagine waking up every morning with a cup of freshly brewed coffee on your nightstand. Well this new gadget will make your days much easier—especially if you’re not a morning person. The Barisieur, an alarm clock and coffee maker hybrid, is available for preorder through Indiegogo. Created and founded by London-based designer Josh Renouf, the clock was first conceptualized in 2014 and after research and prototyping, Renouf launched a Kickstarter this past May. Now that the team has met their initial fundraising goal, they moved it over to Indiegogo for more funding.

The clock has a sleek, modern design so it’s not an eyesore in your bedroom—choose from a black/walnut or white/ash finish. It can brew coffee or tea and is meant to be a part of your bedtime ritual: Prep the beans or tea leaves in the brewer before you go to bed. You can set a timer so that it brews right before your alarm goes off—then the first thing you reach for after you hit the snooze button will be your cup of coffee or tea. Other smart features include a small drawer for sugar, a vessel to store milk (don’t worry, there’s a cooling component involved), a glass mug, and a USB port to charge your phone or tablet. It’s easy to clean too, since the pieces are dishwasher safe. The design team hopes that with more funding, they can make the alarm clock Bluetooth-activated.

It will retail for $420 once the products are shipped, but if you preorder it on Indiegogo, you can get your own for $299 when it’s expected to ship in September 2017.