All of These Smart Home Gadgets Are on Sale—but Only Until Tonight
When it comes to online shopping, especially during a major sales event like Amazon Prime Day, having a strategy is key. If you know what you’re looking for going into the sale, the better primed (pardon the pun) you’ll be to save big. And one category that Amazon is always sure to deliver major discounts in is smart home devices.
During this year’s two-day event, Amazon is offering all kinds of markdowns on high tech products that will transport your home into the future. The savings include Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon's Third Generation Echo Dot, and home security essentials, like Blink’s mini smart home security camera. You can also save on smart home upgrades like this modern outlet shelf designed to seamlessly display a smart speaker.
Of course, in true Amazon fashion, these deals won’t last long so you’ll have to act fast in order to take advantage of the savings. You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on these deals, but if you’re not already, you can start a free trial right now.
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker With Alexa
You can snag Amazon’s wildly popular Echo Dot smart speaker for just $19 through October 14. The small device allows you to play music, check the weather, and set alarms with the sound of your own voice.
Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR
Now is a great time to invest in the Fire TV Recast DVR from Amazon. It lets you record up to two shows at once and can store up to 75 hours of HD content. Plus, if you have another Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, you can control the DVR with your voice.
Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
If you’re looking for a deal on a brand new TV, look no further than this Toshiba Smart HD TV. The 32-inch television has Fire TV built-in, so you can watch live TV, stream movies and TV shows, and control the device using Alexa.
Blink Home Security Mini Smart Security Camera
Keep your home safe with this Alexa-enabled indoor smart security camera from Blink. The miniature device easily plugs into an outlet and connects to your Wi-Fi, and it will alert your smartphone when motion is detected.
Amazon Echo Show 5 With Alexa
Amazon is offering a special deal on its Echo Show 5 during Amazon Prime Day. The smart device that can play music and display TV shows usually costs $90, but Prime members can order it for half-off while this sale lasts.
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link
Perfect for controlling lights and kitchen appliances, this dual-outlet smart plug will listen to the sound of your voice and can be controlled through your smartphone. You can set schedules so lights turn on and off automatically, or use it in real time to do things like get the coffee pot ready to go while you’re still in bed. It’s 40 percent off for the next few hours, as are many other smart devices from Kasa.
Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku is offering a discount on its Streaming Stick+ during Prime Day. The device can work with other Alexa-enabled products and lets you stream free TV, live news, and your favorite movies and TV shows from providers like Netflix and HBO.
Amazon Echo Auto
You can enjoy the convenience of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled technology in your car with an Echo Auto device. It comes with a vent mount for easy installation and connects to the Alexa app on your phone to function through your car’s speakers. Right now, it’s 60 percent off for a savings of $30.
Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle
This bundle includes a Kindle device, a printed cover, and a power adapter. The device offers a comfortable reading screen that you can use indoors or outside, and the library-inspired cover will keep it safe and protected. Order yours while this deal lasts.
Echogear Outlet Shelf for Amazon Echo Devices
Create a modern perch for your Amazon Echo devices with this outlet shelf. The streamlined piece of functional decor gives your smart speaker a place to sit without leaving a trail of cords behind. Amazon Prime members can order one for 20 percent off, but not for long.