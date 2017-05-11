The New Tech Gadget Everyone's Talking About

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A few weeks after debuting the Echo Look with its built-in camera and Style Check feature that will help users choose an outfit in the morning, Amazon is launching a brand new device—the Echo Show. It joins Amazon’s roster of smart home devices, which also includes the original Echo and Echo Dot.

The most notable new feature of the voice-controlled device is its touchscreen. Users can watch videos, call friends and family (if they have an Echo or the Alexa app), look at music lyrics, and even view live footage from Ring and Arlo brand smart home cameras if they're installed around your house. Additionally, you can ask Alexa (Amazon’s personal voice assistant) to show you a video flash briefing from CNN or Bloomberg to stay on top of the day’s news. With the screen, you’ll be able to see your to-do lists, calendars, and even a kitchen timer.

The Echo Show allows users to do the same things with the Alexa app, like stream music, get news and traffic and weather reports, control smart home connected devices (lights, fans, thermostats, locks, and more), and even order an Uber or Domino’s pizza.

There’s also a brand new feature users can enable called “Drop In”—you can peek into your house or the homes of any authorized close family or friends. But don’t worry, not everyone can “drop in” on the video chat—you can specify which contacts can have that permission, and you can reject the call or switch to audio only.