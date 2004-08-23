Your Just-in-Case Emergency Plan

Who do you call if you can't make it home in time to meet the kids' bus? Who do you trust to take in your mail when you're on vacation? Who do you trust with the extra set of keys to your house? Fill out these Emergency Plan Worksheets with your family's information on it, and put it in the hands of a family member, a friend, or a neighbor, and keep a backup for yourself, too.



Your information: Name, home address, home phone, cell phone, medical-insurance ID number, primary-care physician phone, work address, work phone, work e-mail, home e-mail, drug allergies, blood type, and medications and schedules.



Spouse/significant other information: Name, home address, home phone, cell phone, medical-insurance ID number, primary-care physician phone, work address, work phone, work e-mail, home e-mail, drug allergies, blood type, and medications and schedules.



Alarm information: Alarm-system company phone, password, and location of extra keys.



Child information: Name, birth date, any secret passwords one might need to know if she, say, has to pick your daughter up from school, medical-insurance ID number, pediatrician phone, food and drug allergies, blood type, medications and schedules, dentist phone, orthodontist phone, baby-sitter phone, school phone, school nurse phone, teacher phone, and location and time of school-bus arrival and departure.



Parent or Elder information: Name, birth date, medical-insurance ID number, primary-care physician phone, specialist phone, food and drug allergies, blood type, medications and schedules, and pharmacist phone.



Pet information: Name, feeding schedule, and veterinarian phone.