4 Ways to Avoid Getting Hacked While Working From Home

While an unprecedented number of people have shifted to remote work or work-from-home companies in response to COVID-19, it was already on the rise before physical or social distancing took over. In 2017, more than 8 million people in the U.S. reported that they worked from home. It’s easy to see why—working from home offers flexibility in where you work (home, your parent’s house, etc.), removes your commute, and decreases distractions. With the right working from home tips, it can even be a delight.

As with any online activity, though, online safety precautions need to be taken while working from home now more than ever. Cyber attackers are latching onto the fear and panic caused by COVID-19: According to Heinan Landa, CEO and founder of Optimal Networks and author of The Modern Law Firm: How to Thrive in an Era of Rapid Technological Change, corona-themed phishing scams have jumped by 600 percent since February.

Don’t let online threats ruin your working from home experience: Follow our four steps to stay secure online.

