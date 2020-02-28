1 Wait until you're home to splurge

It can be tempting to do a quick digital shopping trip on Amazon if you're enjoying a latte at your local coffee shop, but if you're using public Wi-Fi, you could end up compromising your data and financial information.

If you're connected to an unsecured Wi-Fi connection, you might be giving sensitive data away without realizing it. Patient hackers who've joined the same Wi-Fi connection wait for opportunities to steal data from public users.

"Next time you shop online, wait until your internet connection is secure," says Cara Fuller, a connectivity expert with All Home Connections. If you're on the go and can't make it home before you buy, she says your second-best option is to use your mobile data plan and avoid public Wi-Fi altogether.

If you simply must do some online shopping while you're out and about, invest in a virtual private network (VPN), which is typically more secure than public Wi-Fi. But again, we highly recommend that you wait until you get home to make a purchase.