12 Ways You Can Avoid Getting Scammed While Shopping This Holiday Season

With the spike in online shopping this year, everyone has plenty of tracking numbers to keep an eye on—and there are plenty of ways those tracking numbers can fool you. One common scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), is for scammers to send a text saying you have a package waiting for you. The text often says you need to sign in to arrange delivery for the package and includes a link that takes you to a website where you can be tricked into sharing your personal information, including passwords, account numbers, or Social Security Number.

If you get an unexpected text about a package, don’t click the link. Instead, contact the company the text is supposedly from by phone or email to ask about the message.

If you are expecting a package (or several—it’s the holiday shopping season, after all) you can distinguish real tracking information from fake info by looking carefully at the message itself. If it has a company name that you recognize and recently purchased from, it’s likely real. If you’re concerned, copy the tracking number from the text or email confirming shipment and paste it directly into the search tool on the shipping company’s website. Avoiding clicking links is typically the safest option.

Another trick is for a fraudulent website to send fake tracking information for a product you ordered but won’t receive, the BBB says. The tracking information should be associated with a legitimate shipping company—the USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL are all common ones in the U.S. If not, it may be a scam. If anything about the information seems suspicious, avoid clicking the link (again) and go to the shipping company’s website to confirm if the tracking number is legitimate.