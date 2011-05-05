6 Fire Prevention Tips

By Real Simple
Updated December 19, 2017
Brand X Pictures/Getty Images
Take these steps to ensure your home doesn't go up in flames.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Don’t Smoke in Bed, Ever

Brand X Pictures/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.

I’d say “don’t smoke,” because it’s expensive and gives you wrinkles, but I’m not your mom. That said, I don’t think “smoke sitting up, only when you’re awake” is too much of a challenge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Know How to Get Out of Your Apartment If You Need To

Victoria Snowber/Getty Images

Do two things: Make a plan, with your eyes open, about how to get out of your place. Then practice it, just once, with your eyes closed. Do this when you travel and check into a new hotel, too. Just taking a minute to think, “Okay, the fourth doorway to the left is where the stairs are,” might save your life if there’s a fire at night.

3 of 6

Keep a Small Fire Extinguisher in the Kitchen

Simon Brown/Getty Images

A Class C fire extinguisher should cost you about $25. Even if you’re not prepared to run out and get one right now, at least make sure you know where a big pot lid is. Why? If there’s a grease fire (which is the kind of fire that there’s likely to be in a kitchen) you want to clamp a pot lid on it, not throw water on it.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Don’t Use Any Frayed Electrical Cords

Steven Errico/Getty Images

Be careful not to run cords under carpet, because if they get stepped on often, they might fray, causing a fire hazard. If the cord is frayed on the space heater or Christmas lights, you can have a lamp repair pro replace it. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, maybe even spring for a new space heater or Christmas lights.

5 of 6

Watch the Kids

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Even if you don’t have your own—be vigilant when that little niece or nephew is around! Things that you wouldn’t do—like light matches, turn knobs on the stove, knock over pots and play with a lighter—all seem like games to the little ones. What’s more, Monica Bielanko from the blog Strollerderby notes that young children are more likely to sleep through a fire alarm than adults are. So watch them. You’re watching for two.

6 of 6

Keep Space Heaters 3 Feet From Bedding

Michael Blann/Getty Images

It’s great to be toasty, but not that toasty. Our friends at the Consumer Product Safety commission note that it’s good to keep space heaters away from curtains. If you’re creating a sexy atmosphere with candles, don’t put them near the curtains, either.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple