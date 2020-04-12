Online Safety

This Teen Tech Whiz Launched an Internet Service and Mobile App to End Cyberbullying

Many people send offensive messages without thinking twice, so this 15-year-old is giving them a chance to rethink their decision.
Smart Devices Aren’t Always So Smart—and Could Be the Leak That Lets Cybercriminals Into Your Home

The good news? Fixes are easy.
How to Freeze Your Credit (It’s Easier Than You Think)

Taking just a few minutes to freeze your credit can protect you from identity theft for years to come.
4 Ways to Avoid Getting Hacked While Working From Home

Don’t let the comfort of working from home blind you to the cyber threats out there.
4 Things You Must Do Every Time You Download Something From the Internet

These tips will help you safely deal with downloads without a nasty surprise.
How to Shop Online Safely

5 Rules You Should Always Follow to Stay Safe on Social Media

Contigo Just Issued a Second Recall on 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles—Here’s What You Should Know

11 Easy Ways to Protect Your Digital Privacy

5 Rules You Should Always Follow to Avoid Getting Scammed Online

Phishing, worms, and bots, oh my! Never fall prey to costly internet scams again.

