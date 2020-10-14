The Ring Video Doorbell Has Hidden Perks That Make Me Feel Even Safer at Home—and It's $80 Off Today Only

What helped us decide on the Ring among all of the other smart doorbells available wasn’t just the enticing price tag, but it was the easy installation process that thousands of reviewers rave about. After we set up the Ring ourselves using the built-in rechargeable battery, we discovered other hidden perks like custom settings and the neighborhood watch forum inside the smartphone app that allows you to connect with other Ring users in your area to see what’s going on (completely anonymous, of course). This feature is especially helpful for natural disasters, break-ins, and even finding lost pets. Plus, it’s convenient that my husband and I can both get notifications to our phones through one linked account, so we are always in the loop with what’s going on at home and in our neighborhood.