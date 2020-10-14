The Ring Video Doorbell Has Hidden Perks That Make Me Feel Even Safer at Home—and It's $80 Off Today Only

The Ring Video Doorbell wasn’t something I thought I needed until I bought my first home in an up-and-coming area where crime isn’t unheard of. I’m home alone a lot and wanted an affordable smart home security system that would help me feel more safe while my husband works late nights and early mornings. Right now, the Ring is on major sale for the remainder of Prime Day, which only lasts a few more hours. It’s marked down to just $70 (the lowest price we’ve seen since August), and it even comes with a free Echo Dot that allows you to use the smart doorbell with voice commands. If you’re looking to give your home a little more security, now is the time to upgrade.
To buy: $70 (was $150); amazon.com.
Only Prime members are eligible to take advantage of this incredible deal, but don’t worry, there’s still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial if you don’t have an account already. This membership also gives you access to Prime music, which can be used through the Amazon Echo Dot and other devices.
What helped us decide on the Ring among all of the other smart doorbells available wasn’t just the enticing price tag, but it was the easy installation process that thousands of reviewers rave about. After we set up the Ring ourselves using the built-in rechargeable battery, we discovered other hidden perks like custom settings and the neighborhood watch forum inside the smartphone app that allows you to connect with other Ring users in your area to see what’s going on (completely anonymous, of course). This feature is especially helpful for natural disasters, break-ins, and even finding lost pets. Plus, it’s convenient that my husband and I can both get notifications to our phones through one linked account, so we are always in the loop with what’s going on at home and in our neighborhood.
When someone comes to our door to deliver a package or to visit, a notification gets sent to our phones and allows us to see live video footage of who’s there. The Ring also features two-way audio with noise cancellation so we can give clear instructions to delivery drivers, or let our visitors know that we will be home soon.
I’ve never felt more safe in my home than I do now that I have the Ring doorbell, and hundreds of five-star reviewers agree. One satisfied customer says, “You cannot beat the price for peace of mind. If you are on a budget or just not interested in a major alarm company contract, get Ring.”