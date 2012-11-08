The Best Restaurant Apps and Websites

Website: savored.com



Best for: Plan-ahead types in search of upscale meals.



How it works: Enter the number of your party and the time you want to eat and this app (available for Android and iPhone and as a website) will present a list of mostly high-end restaurants with available tables, along with discount offers. Make a reservation from the site or the app, then show your server the electronic voucher when you sit down.



Downside: Discounts tend to be smaller during prime reservation times. (You may get a 30 percent break at 6 P.M. on a Tuesday, but only 20 percent at 7 P.M. on a Friday.)



Average discount: 30%



Where it works: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.