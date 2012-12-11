The Best Resale Websites

Use: Glyde.com

List your Apple devices (iPods, iPhones, iPads), video games, and DVDs in three minutes flat: Just type in the name of the item and answer a few questions. Once a customer buys it, Glyde will send you a preaddressed, prepaid shipping kit so you can send the product on its way. As soon as the buyer confirms receipt, a payment will be deposited into your Glyde account. (You can transfer those funds to your bank account.)



Fees: 12 percent of the first $100 of the sale price; 8 percent of any additional amount; $1 to $3 for the shipping kit.