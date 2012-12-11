The Best Resale Websites
If You Have: iAnything or Video Games
Use: Glyde.com
List your Apple devices (iPods, iPhones, iPads), video games, and DVDs in three minutes flat: Just type in the name of the item and answer a few questions. Once a customer buys it, Glyde will send you a preaddressed, prepaid shipping kit so you can send the product on its way. As soon as the buyer confirms receipt, a payment will be deposited into your Glyde account. (You can transfer those funds to your bank account.)
Fees: 12 percent of the first $100 of the sale price; 8 percent of any additional amount; $1 to $3 for the shipping kit.
If You Have: Kids’ Clothing
Use: ThredUp.com
Getting rid of your kids’ old duds is simple: Order the site’s “clean-out” bag to fill with clothes. Then send it to the site using the prepaid shipping label. ThredUp will compensate you (via PayPal or store credit) for any items it deems sellable—meaning clean and undamaged—and the rest is recycled. It will list your items for sale on its retail website, but you get paid whether or not shoppers bite.
Fees: $4.95 refundable deposit for the clean-out bag. Sellers make 20 to 40 percent of each item’s resale value.
If You Have: Books
Use: amazon.com/sellyourstuff
It’s hard to turn a profit on paperbacks, but hardbacks can earn a pretty penny. To sell a book, search for its title, note its condition, set a price (Amazon will tell you the going rate), and select how you want to ship the item (you receive a credit for the expense). Payments go into your bank account.
Fees: 15 percent of the sale price; $2.34 in closing fees.
If You Have: Collectibles
Use: eBay.com/sell
EBay remains the place to list comic books, baseball cards, and classic toys, but getting rid of your goods requires legwork. To use the site’s signature auction service (there’s also a Buy It Now option), you’ll have to upload images, write descriptions, set prices, and calculate shipping costs (eBay provides tools to help). Your auction can last as little as 24 hours or as long as 10 days. Once you have a winner, you can get paid through PayPal or a number of other payment services.
Fees: 9 percent of both the item’s sale price and the shipping fee.