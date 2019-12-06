You Can Now Listen to Real Simple Tips Daily on Your Alexa, Google Home, or Favorite Podcast Platform

Image zoom Getty Images

Simplifying your life just got even simpler. Real Simple Tips is now available on voice-command smart speakers and podcast platforms like Alexa, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. That means getting your daily fix of decluttering tips, holiday hacks, and cooking advice from the experts at Real Simple is as easy as asking Alexa. Here’s how to make Real Simple part of your daily routine.

Amazon Alexa Devices

Rely on your Alexa to share the news of the day? To access our Alexa Skill, search “Real Simple Tips” in your Alexa app, choose Enable, then say to your Alexa device:

“Alexa, open Real Simple Tips”

"Alexa, launch Real Simple Tips"

"Alexa, what's the latest from Real Simple Tips?"

To include our cleaning, recipe, and lifestyle tips in your daily Alexa Flash Briefing, add the Real Simple Briefing skill. Search "Real Simple Tips" in your Alexa app, choose Enable, then use the command, "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" on your device.

Google Devices and Apps

For Google Nest or Home users, a simple, “Hey Google, talk to Real Simple Tips,” is all you need to get the latest pointers, recipes, and more. To brush up on our tips with Google Narrative News, say: "Hey Google, Listen to news from Real Simple Tips,” or "Hey Google, Play news from Real Simple Tips." Listeners can also find them on Google Play.

Podcast Platforms

Don’t have a Google Home or Alexa Device? No sweat. You can listen to Real Simple Tips—from easiest-ever ingredient swaps to decor tips for a cozier home—on your podcast platform of choice. Either click this Spotify link or search for "Real Simple Tips" in your Spotify app to listen and follow. Head to iHeartRadio here, or search for the “Real Simple Tips” podcast on iHeartRadio. iTunes users should search for the “Real Simple Tips” podcast in your iTunes app. Overcast users can also search for "Real Simple Tips" in the app (or check it out here).