Thousands of Shoppers Agree This Electric Toothbrush Will Transform Your Morning Routine

There are several parts of my morning routine that I look forward to with the utmost enthusiasm. First and foremost: my coffee. Then, a quick spin around the neighborhood with the dog. Finally, my favorite step of all: brushing my teeth. It’s one of life’s simplest, most satisfying pleasures, and until my incisors have been adequately cleansed, the day has not officially begun.
Recently, I decided to make the switch from the toothbrush I received for free at the dentist’s office to something electric. Sadly, I don’t have a ton of room in my bathroom, and a lot of the electric brushes on the market are not only bulky, but prohibitively expensive. Imagine my delight to learn about Quip, the minimal, affordable electric toothbrush that isn’t much bigger than a regular toothbrush. Originally, the product was only available from the Quip website, but now you can get a Quip at Walmart for just $25.
For those unfamiliar with the brand, Quip offers two sizes of brush (one for adults and one for kids) with soft-bristled brushes. It’s extraordinarily lightweight and works via sonic vibrations that come in timed 30-second pulses, a part of Quip’s two-minute routine. Each brush comes with a convenient travel cover (it doubles as a mirror mount and a stand) and is powered by a single AAA battery—that means no clunky chargers, no wires, and no need to carve out extra space in your tiny medicine cabinet just to store it.
While there is a metal version of the Quip available now at Walmart for $40, the plastic version feels just as good in your hand and works just as effectively in your mouth. Plus, the plastic Quip comes in three adorable colors: a cheery magenta, a chill blue, and a calming seafoam green.
Walmart customers love the Quip just as much as I do—many agree that the lightweight design and lack of a bulky charger or cord make this electric toothbrush a total gamechanger. Customers also frequently pointed out how quiet the Quip is, further proof that it’s the perfect companion for the ultimate chill morning routine.