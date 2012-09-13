8 Pinterest Boards to Create Right Now

By Real Simple
Updated October 10, 2012
Christopher Baker
If you’re just joining the social pinboard site, get started by creating a few of these boards. We’ll also give you a good place to start for each new board.
Recipes to Try

Pinterest is the mecca of dinner inspiration. You can find a recipe (healthy or not) to suit every craving. Plus, bookmarking dinners and desserts by photo is much more appetizing than saving a link with a recipe name.

Where to Start: 23 Ways to Spice Up a Chicken Dinner, which includes our most popular recipe: Pan-Roasted Chicken with Lemon-Garlic Green Beans (shown).

Recipes You’ve Made

Once you’ve tried a recipe, let people know how you liked it. In addition to the recipe name, give your review and anything you changed or substituted in the caption of the pin. You can either create a separate board for friends to follow or just add a comment to an existing pin from your Recipes to Try board.

Where to start: Real Simple’s Weeknight Meals board, including the recipe for Creamy Fettuccine with Corn and Arugula (shown).

Make Over My...

Whether you’re starting a small redecoration project or a whole-house renovation, Pinterest is a great place to store your inspiration. Pin rooms you'd like to emulate, products you’re considering, and color palettes that might work in your space.

Where to start: 16 Before-and-After Room Makeovers

Fashion Inspiration

Pin products from your favorite retailers so remember to watch for them to go on sale. And pin inspiring outfits to get a better sense of your favorite styles.

Where to start: Retro Fashion for the Modern Woman

Books To Read

If you can’t ever remember which book you wanted to read next when you’re standing at the bookstore or library (or trying to find one more item on Amazon to qualify for free shipping), keep your reading list on Pinterest. You’ll be able to see which titles you still need to read at a glance, and leave your reviews in the comments.

Where to start: What to Read: Book Reviews from Real Simple Readers

Beauty & Hair

Learn how to do your hair in new and different (but not necessarily difficult) ways, and get tips for making your make up look it’s best on Pinterest. And don’t forget your nails—look here for the latest mani/pedi trends.

Where to start: Five-Minute Beauty Tips and Quick Tips for Knockout Hairstyles

Wedding Ideas

Another blockbuster category on Pinterest—weddings. Get ideas for flowers, dresses, cakes, favors, and more for your big day. The only thing to keep in mind is that you can’t make a board private. So if you want elements of your wedding to be a surprise, think before you pin.

Where to start: Unique Real Wedding Ideas

Ideas and Tips

Last but not least, it’s good to create a kind of “catch-all” board so that you can save things that don’t have a home elsewhere. If you find yourself pinning a lot of similar ideas, you can always move them over to a new board later.

Where to start: the Simple Tip blog

