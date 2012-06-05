The Best Photo-Sharing Sites
Website: facebook.com
Cost: Free.
How it works: Create an unlimited number of albums with up to 200 photos in each one. Upload short videos. Order prints through third parties, such as Walgreens.com, Snapfish.com, and Shutterfly.com.
Cool perks: You can upload photos from a host of mobile apps—such as Instagram, Color, and Path—that let you experiment with and customize photos and videos.
Drawbacks: Privacy controls do not allow for much customization.
Best for: A devoted Facebook user who cares more about sharing images than storing or printing first-rate versions of them.
*All information was current at press time.
Flickr
Website: flickr.com
Cost: Free for 300 MB (megabytes) of monthly photo storage; $1.87 a month or $25 a year for unlimited photo storage and HD-video storage.
How it works: Load your photos, crop them, tag and organize them, then edit them. Order prints through Snapfish.com, share albums with friends, or invite friends on Flickr to contribute their images to a Photo Group.
Cool perks: With the paid account, you can download your photos at their original size from any computer. You can use the Print and Create tabs to make unique photo gifts, including books, calendars, collages, and posters.
Drawbacks: In the default setting, only you—not those with whom you share your photos—can order prints of your images.
Best for: Experienced Web users eager to share images with the public. Also great for Yahoo! Mail users. Any photo you send from or receive to that account is saved to your Flickr profile.
Picasaweb
Website: picasaweb.com
Cost: Free for 1 GB of photos and videos (files under certain size limits don’t count); from $2.50 a month for additional storage.
How it works: Download the desktop version of Picasa. It scans your computer for all your photos, then lets you choose the ones you would like to put online. You’re allowed 10,000 albums and can upload 1,000 photos to each. Click the Shop button to order prints, CDs, books, cards, and more.
Cool perks: The I’m Feeling Lucky button lets you crop and remove red-eye from a batch of photos in a single click. Other fun editing features: adding music to photo slide shows and altering photos to appear black-and-white, matte, or sepia-toned.
Drawbacks: Since Picasa recently merged with the Google+ social network, keeping your images private can be tricky.
Best for: Those who are comfortable using Google+, since the sites are closely integrated.
Shutterfly
Website: shutterfly.com
Cost: Free for an unlimited number of photos and up to 10 short videos; $30 a year to add unlimited HD-video storage.
How it works: Having just acquired all of KodakGallery.com’s customers, this powerhouse lets you upload and store unlimited photos in their original size and create upto 100 personal “Share” websites that allow friends to comment on and print photos from an assortment of your albums.
Cool perks: The free desktop application Shutterfly Express Uploader lets you quickly upload pictures. You can order an archive DVD that includes your photos without enhancements. You can add special effects and captions to prints for free.
Drawbacks: You can’t see other people’s photos unless you receive an invitation.
Best for: Ideal for those who may be new to working with digital photos; also for private people who want to buy prints and custom-photo gifts regularly.
SmugMug
Website: smugmug.com
Cost: Pay $5 a month or $40 a year for unlimited photo storage; $8 a month or $60 a year to add HD videos and your own domain name; $20 a month or $150 a year to add watermarking.
How it works: Store an unlimited number of photos and create an unlimited number of albums (with a cap of 5,000 photos or videos in each one). Order prints directly from the site; you can choose from a wide array of finishes, such as glossy, luster, and metallic.
Cool perks: The cleanest, most intuitive site design of the bunch, with sophisticated privacy controls. (You can hide individual photos and, with the $20 account, add watermarks so no one can steal your images.) You always have access to your original photos—not just the smaller Web versions.
Drawbacks: There’s no free option, so storing photos here is a long-term fixed expense.
Best for: Those willing to pay for ease of use and privacy—whether novice shutterbugs or professionals.