The Best Photo-Sharing Sites

Website: smugmug.com



Cost: Pay $5 a month or $40 a year for unlimited photo storage; $8 a month or $60 a year to add HD videos and your own domain name; $20 a month or $150 a year to add watermarking.



How it works: Store an unlimited number of photos and create an unlimited number of albums (with a cap of 5,000 photos or videos in each one). Order prints directly from the site; you can choose from a wide array of finishes, such as glossy, luster, and metallic.



Cool perks: The cleanest, most intuitive site design of the bunch, with sophisticated privacy controls. (You can hide individual photos and, with the $20 account, add watermarks so no one can steal your images.) You always have access to your original photos—not just the smaller Web versions.



Drawbacks: There’s no free option, so storing photos here is a long-term fixed expense.



Best for: Those willing to pay for ease of use and privacy—whether novice shutterbugs or professionals.