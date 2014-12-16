6 User-Friendly Photo Editing Apps to Download Right Now

By Jessica Fecteau
Updated December 19, 2014
It’s not a shareable photo until you filter it, right? Take your pics from amateur to the big leagues with one (or all!) of these downloadable apps.
Rhonna Designs

This is the app your teenage daughter (or the teenager in you) has always wanted. Add graphic frames and inspirational quotes to photos with just a few taps.

To buy: $2, itunes.com or googleplay.com.

Camera+

Make your photos crystal clear by using this camera app in place of the standard one that comes on your smartphone. You can add focus and just the right amount of exposure to ensure your snap is picture perfect.

To buy: $3, itunes.com.

PicFrame

Can’t decide which photo to Instagram? Combine up to nine in one of these 73 adjustable frames. Finish off your masterpiece with text, shadows, patterns or color.

To buy: $1, itunes.com or googleplay.com.

Labelbox

Zone out for hours while spicing up your photos with labels, stamps and weather widgets that express your artistic abilities (even if it is on a phone).

To buy: Free, itunes.com or googleplay.com.

VSCOCam

Similar to Instagram, this app lets you edit and filter photos—but unlike Instagram, you can upload multiple photos at once and you don’t need to share them in a scrolling feed (unless you want to, of course).

To buy: Free, itunes.com or googleplay.com.

Facetune

From whitening your teeth to removing stray hair to intensifying your makeup, create the perfect selfie in just minutes.

To buy: $4, itunes.com or googleplay.com.

