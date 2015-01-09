Why You Feel So Lost When You're Away From Your Phone

For many of us, our smartphones are basically a fifth limb. We bring them to the dinner table, into the bed with us, and even into the bathroom. Some people go as far as experiencing phantom vibrations, when they think their phones are ringing when they aren't or that they're receiving a text they actually aren't. Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Missouri suggests that separation from our phones may affect us both mentally and physically.

In the study, researchers had participants solve word search puzzles first, while their iPhones were in their possession and then after they had been moved farther away in the room. The researchers then called the phones so that the participants could hear them ringing, but not answer or see who was calling.