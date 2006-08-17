Organizing Your Digital Photos
Online Albums
If You Want Prints
Kodak EasyShare consistently turns out high print quality and excellent color, and you can retouch under- and overexposed shots. The online albums are pretty basic: a collection of pictures against a white background.
Bear in mind: The EasyShare Gallery lives up to its name. The site is clean-looking and easy to navigate.
Go to: kodakgallery.com.
If You Like Slide Shows
The DotPhoto site provides the best tools for showing off photos. In addition to displaying picture collections, DotPhoto lets you create elaborate online slide shows set to music.
Bear in mind: The print-ordering process is a bit clunky (you select the same size for every photograph, then go to your shopping cart to change the measurements).
Go to: dotphoto.com.
If You Like to Share
As Kodak does, Shutterfly provides only basic albums and slide shows, but it offers handy tools for sharing. You can set up a custom, password-protected Web page (at no extra cost) where friends can view your albums and add photos or comments.
Bear in mind: With its simple design, the site is easy to navigate. Shutterfly also offers handy, free photo-organizing and advanced-editing software (for Windows).
Go to: shutterfly.com.
Phoning It In
Photo-sharing sites let you move photos directly from your cell phone to your online album. Upload a picture of your daughter’s first day of school, for example, and her grandmother can see it online within minutes. Kodak Gallery ( kodakgallery.com) is the easiest service, and it offers a free membership. If you enroll in a paid membership, you can view and order prints of all the photos in your online collection directly from your phone. Other services are priced à la carte.
Electronic Frame
- For great image quality, the 10.4-inch LCD screen on the Digital Spectrum MemoryFrame MF-8104 beats all competition. It even rivals the resolution of high-definition TV. The frame design can be changed to suit different decor.
- Bear in mind: Bluetooth capability requires the addition of a USB Bluetooth dongle, which is not included.
- To buy: $260, dsicentral.com.
Photo Books
If You Want Simplicity
With even its smallest spiral-bound Snapbooks, Shutterfly lets you choose the page design and add text. The available options for larger bound books are extensive. It even allows you to print photographs over the hardcover.
Bear in mind: Shutterfly provides great tools. You can adjust color or crop shots directly in the layout menu. If you choose to fill your album automatically, Shutterfly properly orients the photos. If you fill it manually, the site keeps track of the photos that have been used.
To buy: shutterfly.com.
If You’re Computer-phobic
While other chain stores offer kiosks for making prints, the kiosks at Walgreens―which accept all memory cards, plus CDs and USB memory sticks―can help you collect photos into hardcover albums in a range of sizes and styles.
Bear in mind: The touch-screen kiosks guide you through loading and refining your photos. If you don’t feel comfortable using a computer or you don’t have one, this is the way to go.
To buy: walgreens.com.
If You Want a Basic Album
The most standard album from Kodak EasyShare is a five-by-seven-inch softcover photo book (one photo per page). Hardcover books are also available with photos printed on the pages. Options include page color and layout, text style, and hardcover material.
Bear in mind: The bookmaking section of the Kodak site automatically fills in a layout but disregards the scale of the photos, so a landscape may wind up in a spot that was meant for portraits.
To buy: kodakgallery.com.
The simplest alternative of all is to print photos from your computer and insert them in a conventional album, like the Amélie album by Kolo (shown, bottom; unfortunately, this product is no longer available, but find similar products at kolo.com).