Use it if… You like things organized―even in your digital life. Send post card–type updates that fit into one of six milestone categories, like Growth, Food, and Word.



Best features: You invite friends and family to receive your grams, but they can choose how often they get them (from Immediately to Once a Month). That way, you’re not bombarding friends with info every 15 minutes.



How private is it? Nothing on Lil’grams is public unless you want it to be. You control who gets your updates, and because there’s no profile to create, you won’t have to worry about who is seeing your personal information.



Check it out: lilgrams.com