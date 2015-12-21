10 Apps to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

MyFitnessPal is the granddaddy of the calorie-tracking apps, and for good reason. More than five million foods are stored in its nutrition database, covering everything from a banana to the richest dessert at your favorite restaurant. Point your camera at your favorite food’s barcode (usually found on the packaging) for instant tracking. If you can’t find your dinner in the database, the app can determine the calorie count of any recipe on the Internet—just copy and paste the recipe’s URL, and it will automatically calculate nutrition facts.



To buy: MyFitnessPal; Free, iOS and Android, myfitnesspal.com.