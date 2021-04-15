If You Can't Fall Asleep Without Music, You Need This Eye Mask for Side Sleepers

Like most things in life, sleep is unique to each and every one of us. We all sleep in different positions, at different times, and in different environments overall. On the other hand, a lot of people rely on music, binaural beats, or guided meditations to help them fall asleep at night since, unlike interactive technology like our cell phones and computers, music or sounds don't interfere as much with the quality of sleep that lies ahead. But for side sleepers, the thought of sleeping with headphones on is more like a nightmare. It's nearly impossible to get in a comfortable side-sleeping position with earbuds in. Thankfully, the LC-Dolida Bluetooth Headphones Sleep Mask is here to change that once and for all.