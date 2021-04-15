Sleep Headphones,3D Sleep Mask Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Music Eye Mask
If You Can't Fall Asleep Without Music, You Need This Eye Mask for Side Sleepers
Like most things in life, sleep is unique to each and every one of us. We all sleep in different positions, at different times, and in different environments overall. On the other hand, a lot of people rely on music, binaural beats, or guided meditations to help them fall asleep at night since, unlike interactive technology like our cell phones and computers, music or sounds don't interfere as much with the quality of sleep that lies ahead. But for side sleepers, the thought of sleeping with headphones on is more like a nightmare. It's nearly impossible to get in a comfortable side-sleeping position with earbuds in. Thankfully, the LC-Dolida Bluetooth Headphones Sleep Mask is here to change that once and for all.
Unlike traditional headphones, these come in the form of an eye mask made for sleep, making it much more comfortable and relaxing to listen to the tunes of your choice at bedtime. The ultra-thin stereo speakers are built directly into the mask and don't require any earbuds, meaning there's no bulkiness to get in the way of your preferred sleep position. The sleep mask is powered by Bluetooth technology, so all you have to do is connect it to your mobile phone to play your favorite sounds before bed.
While the mask contours to the shape of your eyes, you still have room to move them freely without pressure. It also blocks out any light from coming through to disrupt your sleep—you don't need blackout curtains when you have this mask on! Plus, it's made from memory foam and cool, breathable fabric for ultimate comfort that stays put throughout the night. And yes, it's washable, as long as you remove the Bluetooth module.
In even better news, the entire family can use it. The size of the mask is suitable for adults, teens, and kids, thanks to its adjustable strap. An entire home full of restful sleepers? Count us in.
If you're feeling emotional or anxious, need some extra quiet, or even have trouble sleeping, try the LC-Dolida Bluetooth Headphones Sleep Mask today. Grab yours for $21 on Amazon right now.