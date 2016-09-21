Say goodbye to that “Not Enough Storage Space to Take Photo” message.

How to Add More Storage Space Without Deleting Photos on Your iPhone

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.

There is nothing worse than coming across a storage space error message right as you’re framing the perfect photograph.

You can take a few minutes and delete some less-great shots, but by then the photo opp could be over.

With the iOS 10 iPhone update, there’s a new option that will help clear up some space so you can take more photos on your adventures (or download apps, or really anything).

Here’s how it works: Make sure you have the most recent update downloaded on your phone and head to the Settings. Under "Photos & Camera" make sure "Optimize iPhone Storage" is checked. This will make sure that all full-size images and videos will be replaced with storage-optimized versions when your phone is low on space.

Looking to save some data? After checking off Optimize iPhone Storage, make sure you’ve also swiped on “Low Quality Image Mode.” This updates your settings to automatically send lower-resolution photos through iMessage, but it won’t affect the images that are sent to you.

