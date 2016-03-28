Big changes are coming to Instagram. The company announced earlier this month that it plans to implement an algorithm to determine the order photos appear in users' feeds, similar to its parent company, Facebook. In a press release Instagram noted that "people miss on average 70 percent of their feeds... this means you often don't see the posts you might care about the most." Soon, instead of photos appearing in chronological order, Instagram will attempt to highlight the photos it thinks you will enjoy the most, based on a variety of factors including content of the photo, timeliness, and your relationship with the poster.

The change has created plenty of uproar—especially from smaller businesses, who often don't have the following or post engagement to push them to the top of the feeds. That explains why you might have seen posts asking you to "enable notifications" for a particular Instagram user or the hashtag campaign to #KeepInstagramChronological.