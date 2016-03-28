Here's What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Changes
What does the new feed mean for you?
Big changes are coming to Instagram. The company announced earlier this month that it plans to implement an algorithm to determine the order photos appear in users' feeds, similar to its parent company, Facebook. In a press release Instagram noted that "people miss on average 70 percent of their feeds... this means you often don't see the posts you might care about the most." Soon, instead of photos appearing in chronological order, Instagram will attempt to highlight the photos it thinks you will enjoy the most, based on a variety of factors including content of the photo, timeliness, and your relationship with the poster.
The change has created plenty of uproar—especially from smaller businesses, who often don't have the following or post engagement to push them to the top of the feeds. That explains why you might have seen posts asking you to "enable notifications" for a particular Instagram user or the hashtag campaign to #KeepInstagramChronological.
But all the panic might be premature. In the press release, Instagram promised that "all the posts will still be there, just in a different order." So if you're always liking and commenting on your best friend's photos, chances are they will still remain at the top of your feed. The difference is, they will remain at the top even if you haven't logged onto Instagram in a few hours. While the algorithm changes the "Insta" aspect of the platform—no longer will posts be chronological—it shouldn't change the fact that you'll still see the posts you love.
If you're nervous about missing a post from one of your favorite accounts, simply click the three dots at the top right corner of its photo. From the menu, select "Turn on notifications," and Instagram will let you know when a new photo is uploaded.