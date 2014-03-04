How to Clean Your Keyboard, Cell Phone, Tablet, and Other Electronics

Oh no: Brace yourself for this one. A 2011 study from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that one in six cell phones is tainted with fecal matter. How can this be?! People talk on the phone while using the bathroom, explains Charles P. Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona. Upon flushing, "the toilet sends a spray of hundreds of thousands of contaminated droplets into the air, some of which land on the phone," he says. Even if you don't use your phone in the loo, you're vulnerable, as germs from your fingers end up pressed to your face.



What to do: For starters, no more bathroom chats. Next, consider a UV sanitizer (a good investment, especially if you have a family's worth of devices), like the Cell-Blaster Universal UV Cell-Phone Sanitizer ($90, restassured.com). Slip a phone inside and germs are zapped away in 30 seconds. Or use a fast-drying cleaner made for mobile devices, like Wireless Wipes ($3 for 12, wirelesswipes.com).



How often: Every other day.