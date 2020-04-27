I Use My Google Home as a White Noise Machine at Nights, and I’ve Never Slept Better

Image zoom bedbathandbeyond.com

I can sleep through a lot of things. Garbage trucks loudly collecting trash in the early morning hours, sunlight pouring in through the windows, earthquakes—not much is an issue. The one thing that is, however, is the sound of people’s voices. Going to bed early has always been a struggle for me because of this: If people are still awake and talking in another room where I can hear them, there’s no chance I fall asleep.

This issue has become prevalent recently because I’m self-isolating at my parents’ home in Los Angeles. Staying on the West Coast means I’m three hours behind New York City, where I normally live and work, so I’ve had to shift my sleep hours to accommodate a 6 a.m. wake-up call. Suddenly, a 9 p.m. bedtime has become normal to me—but of course my parents aren’t sleeping this early, so I can hear them talking. All. The. Time.

Thankfully, there’s one thing that has been helping me fall and stay asleep when I need to. The Google Nest Mini has been a lifesaver during this time thanks to its powerful white noise setting that I can turn on with just the sound of my voice.

The Google Nest Mini is basically a smaller, less expensive version of the Google Home. By just saying “Hey Google,” followed by a request, you can set a bedtime schedule, listen to the local news, control your household electronics if you live in a smart home, or even make phone calls through the Google Nest Mini. It will also, as I’ve blissfully discovered, play calming sounds or white noise for however long you tell it to. The Google Nest Mini adapts to understand how your voice sounds, so it will always answer your commands—not other people’s.

Since telling my Google Nest Mini to play white noise at night, I’ve had no issue getting to sleep—and honestly, I’ve never slept better. I don’t hear my parents speaking in other rooms anymore, and the consistent fuzz helps me stay asleep all night without any issue.

I’ve also set the device to wake me up slowly in the morning so that I’m not jolted awake by any harsh sounds. I’ve never been a morning person before, but this small change has actually made me enjoy my early wake-up call slightly more.

Normally, the Google Nest Mini costs $49, but right now on Bed Bath & Beyond, you can get it for 40 percent off, bringing the total to just $29. Not a bad deal for a literal virtual assistant.

To buy: $29 (was $49); bedbathandbeyond.com.