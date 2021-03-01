This $22 Key Finder Is the Easiest Way to Locate Lost Items—and It Has a Secret Use for Parents

Whether it's workout gadgets that keep us accountable, thermostats that we control from our phones, or robot vacuums that clean while we're not home, we already use technology to make our lives easier in so many ways. So it makes sense that we would rely on technology to help us with everyday inconveniences, too, like misplacing your phone or losing your keys. After all, these minor annoyances can start to feel bigger when they happen frequently or while you're in a rush to get out the door.
Whether you're a chronic scatterbrain or just a once-in-a-while misplacer, a key finder is just the thing you need to keep your essentials from getting lost. These small gadgets are a simple way to eliminate one stressor from your life—and we found a customer-loved option on Amazon: the Esky Item Locator. Plus, it's currently on sale, with prices starting at just $22 for the white colorway.
Along with the main transmitter in a stand, the set comes with six smaller receivers, which you can place on your keys, remote control, cell phone, wallet, or anything else you want to keep track of. Fabric hook-and-loop fasteners and key rings (for attaching to a keychain or zipper) are also included, so you can attach the receivers to your things in two ways.
The receivers connect to the transmitter—which has six color-coordinated buttons on it—using radio frequency, so you don't have to worry about being connected to WiFi or Bluetooth. To locate a lost item, simply press that color's button on the transmitter, and the receiver (attached to your item) will beep loudly. Since the tracking range is up to 100 feet—and radio frequency can easily pass between walls and doors—you should have no trouble finding what you're looking for.
Shoppers on Amazon have called the Esky Item Tracker a "marriage saver" and say that their "sanity has been restored" because they can now find frequently misplaced items.
One reviewer even said they use the receivers for peace of mind when they are venturing out to crowded areas with young kids. "I slip one into the pocket of each child when we're going out to busy places," they wrote. "When they wander off a little too far, or I can't see them directly, I push the button coordinated with their color, and they know to start looking out for Mom."
Whether you need to keep track of your phone, your keys, your kids, or your sanity, this $22 key finder is an excellent choice. But be sure to act fast if you want to take advantage of the lower price, because we don't know how long this deal will last.
To buy: From $22 (was $28); amazon.com.