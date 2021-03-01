This $22 Key Finder Is the Easiest Way to Locate Lost Items—and It Has a Secret Use for Parents

Whether it's workout gadgets that keep us accountable, thermostats that we control from our phones, or robot vacuums that clean while we're not home, we already use technology to make our lives easier in so many ways. So it makes sense that we would rely on technology to help us with everyday inconveniences, too, like misplacing your phone or losing your keys. After all, these minor annoyances can start to feel bigger when they happen frequently or while you're in a rush to get out the door.