With the advent of smart driving directions apps, driving has changed a lot—but the wrong direction app could actually make finding a new destination more challenging, making tense drivers wish for the paper maps of old. It happens to everyone: The navigation app tells you to turn left … where there’s no street. It says to make a U-turn … right where there is a sign explicitly telling drivers not to make U-turns. Fortunately, as these apps have gotten smarter, this happens less and less often. The best navigation apps even offer extra services, such as driving tips, suggested routes to avoid traffic, and more.At this point, driving directions apps aren’t just for navigating a new city or road trips. Many people use them every single day to find the quickest routes through their hometowns, keep an eye on traffic, avoid speed traps, and more—and most of these apps are free. Thanks to them, driving has never been smarter.Whether you’re driving somewhere familiar or navigating new roads, driving directions apps can help you get there with minimal hassle. With any luck, you’ll even reach your destination in record time. Just be sure you’re aware of your surroundings, even if an app is helping with directions. Your instincts as a driver should take precedence over what the app says, if it comes down to a split-second decision. Don’t let any fear of driving convince you otherwise—you do know better than the app. That said, if the app asks you to take a new road to reach your destination, it may know something you don’t about traffic or other conditions ahead.Most drivers likely already have a driving directions app or navigation app of choice, but seeing all the extra features and add-ons in other options might just change their minds. Whether you’re ambivalent about the app you currently use or have stuck with the same one for years and are looking for something new, one of these apps might just be the change-up your commute’s been waiting for. (Next up is figuring out how to clean the car’s interior.