10 Settings You Should Turn Off On Facebook Immediately

Some memories belong in the past. You can control whether you get any of the On This Day memory posts and even go as far as listing a specific person and a specific date that you do not want to be reminded of. On the left-hand side, in the same column that has your News Feed, Messenger, and Marketplace listed go down to Explore and find “On This Day.” Click on this page to either go through all your old memories that happened on this day, limit what memories you see, or all of the above. On the top right-hand side, you will see “Notifications” and “Preferences.” Notifications will allow you to control all the memories deciding whether you want to see none at all or just the highlights. Preferences is where you can get down to the nitty gritty and decide if there are certain people or certain days you would rather not be reminded of. You make the rules!