How the Internet Is Changing the Way We Think

Imagine this scene: You're out to dinner when someone poses a question and, immediately, there's a sea of four phones ready and willing to Google the answer. Sound familiar? A new study from the University of Waterloo offers some insight into why this happens so often—and it's not necessarily because nobody knows the answer, say researchers.

During the course of the study, 100 participants were asked to indicate whether or not they knew the answer to a series of general-knowledge questions, such as naming the capital of France. For half of the study, participants had access to the Internet and needed to look up the answer when they did not know it. In the other half of the study, participants did not have access to the Internet.

People with access to the Internet were 5 percent more likely to say they did not know the answer to general knowledge questions. Additionally, people who had the Internet at their disposal said they felt like they had less knowledge than those without the Internet, leading researchers to believe people with the ability to conduct an online search were less confident in their ability to answer simple trivia.