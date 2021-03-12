How to Find Your E-Community (and Make Meaningful Connections) During Times of Isolation

Check Out Social Media

Your social media accounts are the perfect place to find ready-made groups, start your own, or get a glimpse into what’s out there (maybe a Facebook friend posts about a group, hobby, or topic that piques your interest). “As with any social gathering, social media can be used as a digital space for finding a group that’s just right for someone,” Durlofsky says. “A good example is online communities, like LinkedIn and Twitter. When I was writing my book, Facebook launched its new ad campaign promoting Facebook groups. Some of its slogans were, ‘we’re more unstoppable together’ and ‘whatever you’re into there’s a group for you.' It's true, we really are stronger together!”

More indirectly, you might follow someone on Instagram or other social media with a tight circle of close followers who’ve banned together in an online hub. Does a chef or food writer you follow have a newsletter? Subscribe! Is that incredible photographer you admire posting about an upcoming virtual photography class you could sign up for? Go for it. Does the podcast you listen to have a Facebook fan community? Get involved.

Subscribe to Newsletters

So many talented, influential people have garnered loyal followers via their newsletters, which create a sense of community for readers and fans. Take chef and food writer Alison Roman—she sends a weekly newsletter, posts recipes and cooking videos on her YouTube channel, hosts occasional virtual cooking classes, and is super engaged with her fans on Instagram. Or My Favorite Murder podcast co-hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark whose die-hard fans, self-dubbed “Murderinos,” have their own “fan cult,” super-supportive Facebook group, and even meet up with local, fellow fans of the true-crime podcast.

Join a Support Group

If you’re wresting with a particular issue, you may find support and solace connecting with others experiencing the same difficulties. “Research shows that people with depression, social anxiety, or other mental health issues report emotional benefits derived from online peer interactions,” Durlofsky says. “Sharing personal stories and strategies for coping with the daily challenges of living with a mental health illness, they experience greater social acceptance, connection, feelings of group belonging, and most importantly, hope.”

Try a Virtual Club or Class

There really is something out there for everyone, even just digitally. Join a virtual book club, cooking class, writing workshop, knitting group, workout class, meditation group—the sky really is the limit.

Check Out Your Local Library Website

Your local public library site may offer way more opportunities for digital community engagement than you realized. You may find volunteer groups, interest groups, classes, book clubs, and more just by checking out the website.