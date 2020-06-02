Instead of Worrying About Screen Time Right Now, Here Are 7 Ways to Make It Better

While it’s important to stay informed, consuming an abundance of alarming news and other draining content every day could wreak havoc on your mindset. This is where a little filtering might come in handy.

Pay attention to how you feel as you scroll through your social feeds. If the content posted by a certain person or account you follow tends to mess with your mood, unfollow or mute it. Replace accounts that post content that brings you down with others that build you up. Be unapologetic in your efforts to curate a social media space that best serves you.

If you’re a bit of a news junkie and like to keep your Twitter feed full of updates, keep some sources of positivity on hand to balance out the negative stories. A few places to look for positive news include The Good News & Positive Articles app, Some Good News with John Krasinski, and the Good News Network.