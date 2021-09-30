6 Best Stargazing Apps for Spotting the Next Big Astronomy Event

2 Sky Guide

If you're interested in a beautiful, eye-catching interface that will compel you to take an Instagram-worthy screenshot of your zodiac sign's constellation, check out Sky Guide. Its easy, user-friendly AR (augmented reality) mode allows you to hold your phone up to the sky, and it'll automatically superimpose the names and outlines of stars, constellations, planets, and satellites that are in your current view. You'll be able to quickly decipher that the bright "star" you're looking at is actually Jupiter and see that it's currently hanging out in the constellation of Aquarius, the Water Bearer.

Users love the beauty of the app as well as its sounds, music, ease of use, and accuracy.

Tips and tricks: Check the calendar feature to find out what lunar and other planetary events are upcoming, as well as "Tonight's Best," the planets, stars, and constellations that are within view on a given night. For instance, you might find that Mercury is visible until 7:10 p.m. and the Big Dipper until 11:02 p.m.

Available on iOS devices; basic version is free and offers in-app purchases.