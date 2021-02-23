6 Handy Apps That Will Keep You Motivated to Hit All Your Personal Goals

Use HabitBull to track and monitor up to five separate personalized goals (for free—or unlock more features with a premium subscription). Set deadlines, write down commitments, get handy reminders, and enter number-per-week goals (i.e., I’m going to journal three mornings every week). You might even have flashbacks to elementary school star charts with its fun visual feedback of green (success!) versus yellow and red dots. HabitBull’s customizable task-busting approach is an analyzer's dream with loads of data that works wonders for motivation. And best of all, get motivational quotes to boost your mindset every day.

Free to download, with options to pay for premium access from $5.