Is there anything Alexa can’t do? Bring you the weather—easy. Share Real Simple Tips—done. Tell an age-appropriate joke—you got it. Now Amazon’s voice-activated smart speaker has a brand new feature, dubbed the “distraction technique,” that you and yours might want to look into for December 25—particularly if your holiday family time gets overrun by unpleasant political arguments.

You can finally say goodbye to your uncle’s pot-stirring political opinions—and your sister-in-law’s inflamed rebuttals (and your dad’s subsequent pleas for a cease-fire)—just by saying, “Alexa, change the subject.”

Once prompted, your handy AI assistant will do just that, change the subject, supplying fun questions to inspire less intense, sensitive conversations. Think: “What would your superpower be and why?” “Who is your celebrity crush?” or, “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” Sure, your family may disagree on the genre of this particular flick, but the conversation stakes will be much, much lower. (Your relatives are far less likely to have a massive falling out over a Bruce Willis movie than they are about an intense political argument.) The hope is to distract the group and get them laughing and talking in neutral territory. Pretty genius, right?