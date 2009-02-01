About RealSimple.com
Showcasing good-to-know information with inspiring ideas, this is the go-to site for those who are looking to make life easier.
RealSimple.com provides smart, realistic solutions to everyday challenges, combining the great service of Real Simple magazine with the fresh, interactive quality of the Web.
Here are a few of the things you can do:
- Find solutions quickly. With an enhanced search and browse, you can easily find exactly what you're looking for.
- Learn how to do almost anything. Follow step-by-step instructions on how to braid hair, how to make a martini, how to chop parsley, and more.
- Keep track of your to-dos. Planning a party? Packing for a move? Use one of 100+ interactive checklists that will keep you on track.
- Get daily solutions via e-mail. Sign up for free newsletters and get tips and solutions sent straight to your in-box, from inspiring Daily Thoughts to quick and easy Daily Recipes.
RealSimple.com Editorial Staff
Senior Content Director, Home Heather Morgan Shott
Digital Content Director Mickey O'Connor
Deputy Editor Jennifer Davidson
Senior Editor, Home Katie Holdefehr
Senior Editor, SEO Liz Lashway
Health and Wellness Editor Maggie Seaver
Associate Editor Hana Hong
Social Media Editor Hali Potters
Photo Manager Olivia Barr
Executive Producer, Video Allie Merriam
Senior Producer, Video Jennifer Lomeli
News Video Producer Amy Frank
RealSimple.com Editorial Policy
Our goal is to provide accurate, reliable, credible, engaging, and balanced information online for our consumers. Our editorial content is produced independently and without influence by any advertiser or commercial supporter. Online content is defined as text, articles, photos, graphics, audio, video, blogs, user-generated content (UGC), and links.
Real Simple Magazine
Real Simple launched in March 2000 and quickly became one of the industry's biggest success stories. The magazine has struck a chord with busy women looking to make life easier, currently reaching 8.6 million readers per month.
Real Simple has expanded its brand promise, "life made easier," to other platforms, including cookbooks; books; special issues; and products sold at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Real Simple is part of Meredith Corporation, one of the largest content companies in the world and the largest magazine operator in the United States.
Most of our food images and videos and are produced on location in Birmingham, Alabama, in the Meredith Food Studios. Special thanks to the Alabama Film Office for its assistance.
Contact Real Simple
For help with your magazine subscription, or to renew or buy a gift subscription, please visit Customer Service, call 800-881-1172, or email us at rspcustserv@cdsfulfillment.com.
For comments or questions regarding the stories in Real Simple magazine or RealSimple.com, please email letters@realsimple.com.
To respond to the magazine's monthly "Your Words" question, please email yourwords@realsimple.com.
To ask a "Modern Manners" question, please email modernmanners@realsimple.com.
If you would like to advertise in Real Simple magazine or on RealSimple.com, please email Daren Mazzucca, Senior Vice President/Group Publisher, or Kristin Guinan, Associate Publisher, Marketing.
Browser Requirements and Notifications
RealSimple.com will support the following browsers or platforms:
- Chrome 40+ on PC/Mac
- Firefox 35+ on PC/Mac
- IE 11+ on PC
- Safari 8+ on Mac
If you have a browser that we do not support, we will direct you to a site that will allow you to upgrade your browser:
Notifications
If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here, and for Microsoft's Edge click here.