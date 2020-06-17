12 Life-Changing Items That Will Make Your Summer So Much Better-All Under $50
These genius inventions are built for the beach, backyard, and more.
The CDC has confirmed that those who are vaccinated can go back to doing many ″normal″ activities such as neighborhood barbecues or reunions with family and friends, which means this summer is going to be a lot different than last. The season is a celebration of sorts, and there are a few things that you can grab to help you make the most of its hopeful and happy return.
If outdoor gatherings are on your mind, grilling might be, too. After all, nothing brings people together better than good food. An accessory set complete with spatulas, tongs, and other necessities can support your cooking endeavors and help you entertain-and feed-dozens. Beachside getaways on the agenda? Accessories like cooling towels and portable wine glasses.
Along with these gizmos, we found everything from portable waterproof speakers to sand-proof picnic blankets available now to shop-and all under $50. These are the genius finds you'd never think of on your own, but having them can completely improve your time, and make summertime so much less stressful and much more enjoyable. Below, shop 12 life-changing items that can instantly improve your summer:
Related Items
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
Sure, hammocks are nice and all, but setting one up is certainly a doozy. With this lounger, you'll get the comfort of a hammock minus the headache. Plus, it doesn't require two sturdy trees to set up-and it doesn't even need a pump. All you have to do is whip it through the air and it'll inflate just like that. The cushiony chair (or bed) includes a pillow-shaped headrest and stays inflated for up to six hours. Not to mention, the inflatable comes with a bag for easy storage. Bring it with you to the beach, park, or your own backyard and enjoy a nap any time, anywhere.
Comiso Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
When you're at the beach or by the pool, figuring out how to turn your smartphone into a speaker is a lot of unnecessary hassle. Instead of stressing out, this $40 Bluetooth speaker is completely waterproof and can be connected to any nearby device, so everybody can take turns playing DJ. More than 13,000 shoppers have given the speaker a perfect five-star rating, noting its pristine sound quality and battery life that outlasts most beach days.
Popchose Sandfree Beach Blanket
Let's face it: Beach towels often turn into kites thanks to the wind. Your family's beach (or camp) site won't be flying around if you use this huge sand-resistant blanket. It's made of a quick-drying material that, according to Popchose, also prevents sand from sticking. It comes with five weighted pockets and six stakes to remain secure, even under the strongest of winds. Plus, there are built-in pockets to secure essentials like phones, keys, and wallets. While it's great for the beach, it can double as a picnic blanket for the park, a campsite in the backyard, or a spectator area for sporting events.
Camco Beach Cup Holders, 4-Pack
There's nothing worse than watching your cold and refreshing drink slowly fall to its demise into the sandy unknown. These cup holders stick into the sand (or the grass) to level out the area and stop your drink from spilling. Shoppers say that in addition to using this for their drinks, they use it for keeping track of their belongings thanks to the cup's bright colors.
Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+
Sometimes the shady spots are nowhere to be found (or they're all already taken). In those moments, this adjustable sports umbrella comes in handy. All you have to do is clip it onto your chair (or wagon, or even your boat's rails) and you'll get a break from the sun instantly. It comes with built-in SPF 50 and can rotate 360 degrees, so even when the sun moves you can move with it.
Host Cooling Cup Double Wall Insulated Freezable Drink Chilling Tumbler Set
Take your wine, spritzers, or mixed drinks outdoors and keep them cool with a chilling tumbler. The insulated cups have walls filled with cooling gel that chills whatever drink is being sipped on, and you can pick from a selection of adorable color options. The cute cups will make nights by the fire, days by the pool, or afternoons on the patio so much more enjoyable.
Joto Universal Waterproof Pouch
You can get those cool underwater pics and keep your phone with you while jumping around in the pool thanks to this lanyard. In addition to preventing your phone from getting water damage, you can also slip your other belongings (like credit cards, sunglasses, and keys) in this waterproof pouch so you won't misplace them.
Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Hardbody Cooler
Fit up to 30 cans inside this top-rated cooler that reflects, instead of absorbing, heat. In addition to being insulated and waterproof, the cooler comes with a removable shelf that adds more space for drinks and snacks. Coming in four different sizes, the Titan cooler has a slip-resistant shoulder strap that will make transportation easier and more comfortable.
Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Incense Sticks
Instead of being made with harsh chemicals, Murphy's mosquito sticks contain essential oils that naturally repel insects. They're a less smelly, less sticky alternative to bug sprays or citronella candles, which are often pretty potent. Each pack of incense comes with 12 sticks that burn individually for up to 2.5 hours-imagine all the fun that can be had during that pest-free time.
Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole
One of the best games around (especially if you're raised in the Midwest) is cornhole, but lugging around individual wooden pieces is tough, especially when your setup seems to weigh more than a human. This portable game set is lightweight and folds up into a carrying case. Ten cornhole bags and two boards are included-but there's also a surprise on the back of the boards. Flip them over and you'll find a tic-tac-toe board you can play with using those same cornhole bags. There's nothing more fun than a two-for-one set.
OlarHike Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set
Whether your home has a resident grill expert or novice, an accessory set with spatulas, utensils, and heat-safe mits is something you'll make great use of. The OlarHike 25-piece set is on sale for under $40 and has garnered more than 3,200 perfect ratings. Shoppers say it makes being the head of barbecues easier, thanks to items like a meat thermometer and cleaning brush.
Frogg Toggs Cooling Towel
No matter what your summertime agenda includes, a cooling towel is something that should be on hand. Pack it up for hikes and use it during walking breaks or bring it with you for beach excursions to cool off after soaking up the sun. To use it, simply add water. This action alone will cool the fabric by up to 30 degrees, according to the brand. This instant cooling lasts for up to four hours and can provide so much relief during toasty times.