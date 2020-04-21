Handwritten Notes Can Help Make Social Distancing Easier—Here Are 5 Stationery Sets You Can Buy Online

Image zoom nordstrom.com

Now that social distancing is in full swing, it can be hard to feel connected to your loved ones. But writing note cards and sending them via snail mail is one way to make this time apart a little easier.

It’s more important than ever to stay in touch with your friends and family, especially when you’re not able to spend quality time together. Even though writing a handwritten note is a simple act, it has the power to brighten anyone’s day. Just imagine the look on their face when they find a letter from you in the mail!

Not only can sending a note cheer someone up, but it could also help support the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). The business has been struggling financially throughout the coronavirus crisis, so purchasing stamps is one way to help the service and its employees.

You don’t even need to venture out to the store to get your hands on note cards and envelopes—many retailers still have stationery sets available online. Shop five of our favorites below, then start thinking about who you’ll send them to.