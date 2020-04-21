Handwritten Notes Can Help Make Social Distancing Easier—Here Are 5 Stationery Sets You Can Buy Online
You’ll brighten someone’s day and help support the post office.
Now that social distancing is in full swing, it can be hard to feel connected to your loved ones. But writing note cards and sending them via snail mail is one way to make this time apart a little easier.
It’s more important than ever to stay in touch with your friends and family, especially when you’re not able to spend quality time together. Even though writing a handwritten note is a simple act, it has the power to brighten anyone’s day. Just imagine the look on their face when they find a letter from you in the mail!
Not only can sending a note cheer someone up, but it could also help support the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). The business has been struggling financially throughout the coronavirus crisis, so purchasing stamps is one way to help the service and its employees.
You don’t even need to venture out to the store to get your hands on note cards and envelopes—many retailers still have stationery sets available online. Shop five of our favorites below, then start thinking about who you’ll send them to.
Rifle Paper Co. Botanical Social Stationery Set
Rifle Paper Co. is known for its whimsical art prints and stationery, so this set is perfect for anyone with a matching personality. It comes with 12 note cards in four different floral designs and matching envelopes. P.S. If you think mom wants to write more handwritten letters, too, the brand just launched a gift set for Mother’s Day that includes this stationery set, an address book, a mug, and a tote bag.
To buy: $22; nordstrom.com.
Gartner Studios Marami Assorted Note Cards
You can even throw in a stack of note cards with your next order of home essentials from Bed Bath & Beyond. This set from Gartner Studios includes 12 blank note cards in four colorful designs with gold foil detailing, plus matching envelopes.
To buy: $25; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Clare V. for Anthropologie Merci Stationery Set
Featuring 16 French-inspired note cards, this stationery set is perfect for writing (and dreaming) about future vacations. Each card is printed with “merci” or “bonjour,” and they all come in a pink storage box that’ll look cute on your desk.
To buy: $20; anthropologie.com.
Minted Stationery Essentials Kit
There’s more than just personalized stationery available at Minted. This set comes with almost everything you need to write a handwritten letter: 10 flat note cards (complete with hand-pressed foil), envelopes, a notebook, a pen, and a patterned muslin pouch to carry it all.
To buy: $35; minted.com.
Dear Annabelle Je T’aime Notecards
This stationery set might be on the pricier side, but the luxe design (the cards are made with heavyweight paper and engraved with gold ink) makes it worth the splurge—especially if you’re writing a meaningful note. You’ll get 10 note cards engraved with a variety of loving phrases and envelopes for each one all packaged in a keepsake box.
To buy: $80; dearannabelle.com.