10 Life-Changing Items That Will Make Your Spring So Much Better—All Under $60

Spring has a special meaning to so many people—it's the season of cleaning, gardening, and refreshing your home—but let's be honest, there are some downfalls to the warming weather. Among them: seemingly endless rainy days, worsening allergies, and shedding animals. But these things can be lessened, and even prevented, if you have the right tools at your disposal.
After perusing hundreds (perhaps thousands?) of items on Amazon, we found a weighted anchor that's designed to keep umbrellas in place at the beach, a pet brush that gets rid of hair for you, and self-watering plant pots that even the most infamous brown thumb can use and find success with. The best part? Every item is under $60.
These 10 life-changing gadgets and accessories will help your spring be the cleanest, most relaxing, and best organized yet. Shop them all below.
Never worry about your beach setup blowing away again. This sand anchor keeps umbrellas in place thanks to its clever screw design. The strong base can withstand winds up to 50 mph and can be set up in seconds. To use it, twist the stake into the sand and stick your umbrella in the base for a secure setting.
“This sand anchor is a must,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Digging the umbrella into the sand is no easy task, and most of the time, you can't get it in far enough for the umbrella to stay. This anchor really helps out tremendously… Everything is plastic so you don't run the risk of the salt from the ocean rusting anything—perfect for many days at the beach.”
Feel like your best self at the beach or by the pool in this chic cover-up. Shoppers love the flowy and loose design, along with the side slit that adds a bit of sex appeal.
“Very lightweight and something you can wear other than covering your bathing suit,” wrote one reviewer who says they’ve grown accustomed to wearing the comfortable garb leisurely around the house.
It goes without saying that cleaning out the pet hair brush is one of the least appealing chores out there. But this self-emptying tool makes that process as quick as possible. Once you’re done with grooming, simply press in the back button and the bristles will move outward to push the hair out for easy removal.
More than 35,000 shoppers have given this brush a perfect rating, noting that it’s “so much easier” to use than classic pet combs.
Petite but powerful, the Partu Air Purifier comes with a HEPA filter and an optional essential oils sponge that adds refreshing fragrances to whatever room you choose. The three stages of filtration capture dust, pollen, smoke, odor, pet dander, and other potentially irritating springtime allergens.
“Bought this little air filter for the bedroom due to seasonal allergies since spring is in the air,” wrote one reviewer. “Filter is whisper quiet while in sleep mode. Even in the second setting it's easy to fall asleep sounds like white noise.”
With this magnetic mesh curtain, you can keep fresh outdoor air flowing through your backdoor without worrying about what else will be let inside. The screen door is easier for entering and exiting because of its lightweight design, and it can be hooked to the side with one of the fasteners that come with each purchase.
“This screen door is a life-changer,” raved one user. “We have a standard size door and this size fit perfectly. It was easy to install with two people.”
Take the guesswork out of watering your plants by investing in a pot that will do all of the tricky stuff for you. These self-watering planters come with internal reservoirs that slowly release water into the soil when it’s dry and drain the liquid if it’s oversaturated. At $25 for a set of six, it’ll be hard to find a gardening accessory as affordable or as useful.
“These pots are not only economical but beautiful,” wrote one reviewer. “They actually look like stone. They have a matte finish and the surface is a little rough like stone. Just perfect size for most indoor plants to grow well in.”
This is a grill so small that it could fit easily into the backseat of your car. Take it with you to neighborhood cookouts, beach vacations, or other food-centric gatherings. The 15-inch grill weighs just two pounds but its 150-square-inch cooking rack is spacious enough to roast your favorite ingredients.
“I love this tabletop BBQ,” wrote one shopper. “I cooked 12 hamburgers, eight hot dogs, and then we still had enough heat from the coal to roast marshmallows. It holds about five hamburgers at a time. This BBQ really set us up for a good summer.”
These all-natural, deet-free incense sticks use essential oils—citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary—to repel bugs while also releasing a pleasant aroma. Use them on your porch, at a campsite, or around the house. Each package comes with 12 sticks that burn up to 2.5 hours each.
“These sticks are like a miracle,” wrote one impressed user. “We usually can not sit outside after 7:30 p.m. as my yard swarms with mosquitos and other bugs. I put a stick in a small bucket of sand at each end of our open porch and sat outside until 10 p.m. when I was just too tired to stay out anymore! There was not a bug around and no bites!”
If you’ve ever fallen victim to wind flipping your umbrella inside out, you need this life-changing accessory. It’s inverted and can withstand gusts up to 60 mph. Plus, it comes in a bunch of cute designs like plaid and polka dot.
"It exceeded my expectations," wrote one five-star shopper. "Just what I needed in a very rainy and windy city, where all umbrellas before had failed me. Love the pattern, quality of materials, and sturdiness, too."
Stop spending so much money buying coffee on the go and snag this large cold brew pitcher that can create tasty brew at home. The top-rated coffee maker that has 28,000 perfect ratings comes in one-quart and two-quart sizes so you’ll always have caffeine on hand.
“It's great, easy to use and clean, very convenient, lasts for a couple weeks, I love it,” wrote one reviewer. “Making a pitcher of coffee takes less time than a normal brewer and makes enough for at least one cup a day for about a week, depending on how much coffee concentrate is used. I haven't used my normal coffee or espresso machine since I got this cold brew system.”
Your home chores are about to get so much easier. Shoppers say the Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber cuts their cleaning time in half thanks to the four interchangeable brush heads that can work on everything from the shower to the grill. Scratch-free bristles and an extendable handle make this power brush an absolute standout.
“This product has been a life changer for me,” wrote one reviewer. “This has enabled a busy person to complete cleaning tasks that I normally would just put off and other doable ones in half the time. It is such a pleasure to have your sinks, tubs, chrome fixtures, glass, etc. sparkle with minimal effort. I am almost happy to clean.”