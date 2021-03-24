10 Life-Changing Items That Will Make Your Spring So Much Better—All Under $60

Never worry about your beach setup blowing away again. This sand anchor keeps umbrellas in place thanks to its clever screw design. The strong base can withstand winds up to 50 mph and can be set up in seconds. To use it, twist the stake into the sand and stick your umbrella in the base for a secure setting.

“This sand anchor is a must,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Digging the umbrella into the sand is no easy task, and most of the time, you can't get it in far enough for the umbrella to stay. This anchor really helps out tremendously… Everything is plastic so you don't run the risk of the salt from the ocean rusting anything—perfect for many days at the beach.”