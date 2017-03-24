14 Weekend Sales You Don’t Want to Miss
Saks Off 5th
Whoever said you can’t get in-season essentials at a bargain price? Take advantage of early spring sales to stock up on sandals, bathing suits, white pants, and sundresses. This pair of nude slip-ons features on-trend fringe and a few sparkly embellishments.
Score up to 70 percent off a wide variety of items at Saks Off 5th’s friends and family sale through March 28. Get an extra 20 percent off using the code FAMILY.
To buy: Joie Maisie Studded Fringe Thong Sandals, $70 (originally $165); saksoff5th.com.
Sur La Table
If you’ve always wanted a more powerful tool for baking, now’s the time to invest in a stand mixer—and a variety of attachments for juicing, making pasta, and more.
Get up to 35 percent off KitchenAid purchases until March 28 and 25 percent off Nespresso items until March 27. Shoppers can also snag free shipping with the code SHIPFREE.
To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Premium Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $280 (originally $350); surlatable.com.
Banana Republic
Head into spring and summer entertaining season with a new go-to LBD. This dainty lasercut version is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, and more. Available in tall and petite sizes, too.
Get 40 percent off all dresses and suits until March 27. Customers who spend more than $50 qualify for free shipping, too.
To buy: Lasercut Ponte Midi Dress, $96.50 (originally $138); bananarepublic.com.
Blue Apron
Looking forward to taking advantage of fresh spring produce (finally!), but feeling pressed for time? Opt for a service that’ll help you get dinner on the table in a pinch. Blue Apron sends fresh ingredients—and detailed instructions—straight to your doorstep each week.
This ongoing promotion entitles customers to $32 off their first order using the link below.
To buy: From $28 (originally $60); blueapron.com.
Ashley Stewart
Out with the old and in with the new—now’s the time to give your wardrobe a spring refresh for less. Floral finds, like this pretty cinched-waist dress, will see you through springtime at the office and beyond.
Shoppers get 30 percent off full-priced items with code NEW30 through March 26. Ashley Stewart also offers a 10 percent discount to military and teachers.
To buy: White Floral Sateen Belted Dress, $42 (originally $59.50); ashleystewart.com.
Nine West
Wedding season is quickly approaching, and you’re going to need an attractive and comfortable pair of heels. Go for nude (it goes with just about everything!) and a smaller stiletto, so you can dance straight through to the last song.
Shoppers get 30 percent off all styles during Nine West’s friends and family sale, which goes through March 28. Get free shipping on all orders above $75, too.
To buy: Jabre Open Toe Dress Sandals, $55 (originally $79); ninewest.com.
Starbucks
You know you can save money each morning by making your own coffee, but you might not realize that you can save even more by stocking up on high-quality beans when they go on sale. Buy a whole bunch now to get your Starbucks fix for less.
Shoppers get 25 percent off all coffee, tea, syrups, and sauces through March 27. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, too.
To buy: CafÃ© Verona Whole Bean Coffee, $10 (originally $13); starbucks.com.
Clarisonic
Streamline your nightly beauty routine with an automatic cleansing brush. The waterproof beauty wonder cleans up to 6 times more dirt and oil than your own hands. Available in four colors (free engraving is available, too).
For a limited time, customers will receive $50 off orders of $200 or more, $35 off orders of $150 or more, and $20 off orders of $100 or more with code SAVE.
To buy: MIA1 Facial Cleansing Brush, $109 (originally ($129); clarisonic.com.
Things Remembered
Most people think of December as the biggest gifting season, but the spring and summer months can feel just as tough on your wallet. With weddings, showers, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, and baptisms galore, there’s no shortage of gifting holidays on the horizon. Stock up on special gifts (like this personalized piggy bank that’s just right for a baptism) now to save in the long run.
Shoppers get 20 percent off two gifts with code 20OFFGIFT and 30 percent off three or more gifts with code 30OFFGIFT through March 27.
To buy: White Ceramic Elephant Bank, $38; thingsremembered.com.
Kate Spade
Handbags and wallets don’t have to be investment pieces. You can score a gorgeous accessory at an affordable price by shopping strategically. Thanks to this great spring sale, you can get a Kate Spade bag for less than $60.
Get an extra 20 percent off all sale items through March 30 with code SPICEITUP.
To buy: Cameron Street Stacy, $58 (originally $110); katespade.com.
Bergdorf Goodman
Your daytime wear isn’t the only part of your wardrobe that deserves a spring refresh. Trade those warm sweats for a lighter, more breathable short and tee set. This comfy cotton pair comes in a print that’s just right for warmer weather.
Shoppers get up to 40 percent off new arrivals until March 26.
To buy: Cherry Blossom Printed Shorty Pajama Set, $69 (originally $99); bergforfgoodman.com.
Ann Taylor
White pants are the kind of thing you need to buy every year—so don’t fork over too much cash. You can find a quality pair for less during early season sales. This classic iteration of the perennial favorite comes in petite sizes, too.
Shoppers get 50 percent off everything and free shipping at Ann Taylor through March 27.
To buy: Modern Skinny Ankle Jeans, $44.50 (originally $89); anntaylor.com.
Eddie Bauer
Presumably, you’re going to be spending a lot more time outdoors over the course of the next few months. Before you find yourself in need, stock up on some affordable pairs of athletic tights.
Customers get an extra 40 percent off clearance items with code EVERGREEN.
To buy: Women’s Trail Tight Capris, $48 (originally $80); eddiebauer.com.
Sally Beauty
The purse-size beauty tool that Real Simple editors can’t stop talking about gets tangles out of hair without the ouch. The brush is ideal for wet or dry hair and works on any hair type—especially knot-prone strands. Available in two colors: pink and purple.
Get 20 percent off your entire purchase through March 26 with code 888463.
To buy: Tangle Teezer, $12 (originally $15); sallybeauty.com.