11 Incredibly Inspiring Quotes from Books We Love
Looking to turn around a bad day or get a boost when life is just a little too hard? You'll find comfort in these 11 book quotes and want to read the books themselves.
Books can give you advice for any trouble you might encounter in life, and in many books, you can find little gems that help you through sad times, lift your spirit, or remind you to slow down. These 11 book quotes will make you feel inspired. Carry them with you for the next time your heart needs a boost.
“No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.”―Virginia Woolf, A Room of One's Own
“Fairy tales are more than true: Not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”―Neil Gaiman, Coraline
“And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”―Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince
“Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can't take their eyes off you.”―Maya Angelou, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”―Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist
“Accept who you are; and revel in it.”―Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie
“...things get broken, and sometimes they get repaired, and in most cases, you realize that no matter what gets damaged, life rearranges itself to compensate for your loss, sometimes wonderfully.”―Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life
“This is an interesting planet. It deserves all the attention you can give it.”―Marilynne Robinson, Gilead
“Sometimes when you like where you end up, you don’t care how you got there.”―Tayari Jones, An American Marriage
“I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.”―Cheryl Strayed, Wild
