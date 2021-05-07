This Pain-Relieving Mat Is Backed by Experts—and 20,000 Shoppers
If there was a method of physical therapy that you could do at home to help reduce your anxiety, relieve stress, and combat muscle pains, would you try it out? What if experts put their support behind it? And, what's more, what if thousands of people swear by it? While it might seem too good to be true, the one do-it-yourself practice that does all of the above is real—and costs just $25.
It's an acupressure mat that's made with hundreds of tiny cotton and foam needles that help stimulate your body's blood flow to provide muscle relief. The practice of acupressure originated in China and has been around for thousands of years, according to Aimée Derbes, a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine.
She says that acupressure mats use the same points and channels on the body as traditional acupuncture needles to stimulate these areas and release pressure. You may have seen these contraptions, often referred to as a "bed of needles" on TikTok, where users have gone on record to praise the contraption for its pain-relieving capabilities.
"It's the quickest and most efficient way to transmit blood flow and electromagnetic energy," Derbes said.
Gudrun Snyder, an acupuncturist and founder of Moon Rabbit in Chicago, says that things like acupressure mats have the ability to relieve tension, reduce stress, help energize your body, and combat fatigue. This sentiment is also supported by a recent study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.
"It's a beginner-proof method to take acupuncture home with you," Snyder says. "I think they're wonderful. I think they're absolutely a great wellness tool for anybody experiencing pain or tension throughout their body."
The best-selling ProSourceFit mat on Amazon is made with cotton and foam material, so even though the needles look sharp, they won't break the skin or cause much pain. If you experience discomfort for more than a few minutes, Snyder recommends getting off the bed or repositioning your body. She says it "should feel like tiny baby massages all over your back. It's going to feel new and different, but that's a good thing."
The many benefits of using a mat like this include increased blood circulation throughout your body, oxygenation of your muscles, and pain relief throughout different pressure points, like your head, neck, or shoulders.
To put this type of touch-based healing into perspective, Derbes compared it to how, when we bump our elbows or knees against something, our immediate response is to rub that area.
''Touch is innate healing," Derbes says. "It's instinctual. We have this ability at all times. We can always bring touch to our bodies. Acupressure is a targeted way to bring that innate healing touch to ourselves and start to use touch to how we feel in our bodies and change our internal states."
Snyder says those who experience chronic pain should try using the mat multiple times throughout the week for up to an hour. The less pain you experience, the less time you need to devote to lying on the accessory. Usually, she says, 20 minutes each session is enough.
Acupressure mats can also help with other common body annoyances, like sore muscles from bad posture or working out. "This increase in circulation helps everything move in the body and the healing cascades," Derbes said. "It helps muscles discharge any products of tension."
What's more, this practice can also benefit those who have experienced COVID-19, according to Snyder.
"Post-COVID, your blood flow is reduced and you have tons of inflammation throughout your body," she explained. "Acupuncture decreases overall systemic inflammation. Acupressure has a lesser, but similar effect."
