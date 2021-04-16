Your Personal Pronoun Etiquette Questions, Answered

If you meet someone and they don't volunteer the information themselves, notice the pronouns their friends and loved ones use for them—odds are, that's what they would like you to use for them. "Friends and people who know the person best will probably use the correct pronoun," says GLAAD.

If that isn't an option, volunteer your own to encourage them to share theirs. For example, "Hi, I'm Eileen and I use she/her pronouns. What pronouns do you use?"