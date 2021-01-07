8 Products That Help Relieve Stress—Including a Weighted Blanket That’s 50% Off

Making your health a priority in the new year doesn't have to require a gym membership, especially if your goal is to focus on your mental well-being. In addition to activities like meditation, journaling, and regular movement, you can also use a variety of products to help relieve stress and anxiety. Amazon has tons of wellness products that customers have given five stars, and the best part is they cost as little as $7.
Whether your ideal day of relaxation consists of a spa-like face mask and honey lavender tea or cuddling up under a weighted blanket with a heated massager, we've got you covered. Read on to see our full list of items to get you through the new year.
This weighted blanket from YNM has more than 25,000 five-star ratings and is available in a variety of sizes to suit practically everyone—no wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller. The blanket’s soft cotton squares ensure weight is evenly distributed, and each is filled with premium glass beads that provide temperature control. Add it to your virtual cart while it’s on sale for 50% off.
If you’re in the market for a personal massager, we’ve found one at a budget-friendly price. Zyllion’s heated shiatsu back and neck massager is compact and easy to use almost anywhere in reach of an outlet, and right now, it’s on sale for $55. Use it to relieve muscle tension and enter total relaxation mode after a long day.
Ditch traditional air fresheners and replace them with essential oil diffusers instead. This one doubles as a cool mist humidifier and is available in three pretty colors. The compact diffuser won’t take up a ton of space and discreetly freshens up a living room or bedroom. For a calming aroma, we suggest using it with a lavender oil.
Coloring books are a great way to distract your mind from life’s everyday stressors. Instead of sifting through hundreds of options to find one that suits you, we suggest starting with this coloring book that’s specifically designed for relaxation. The intricate designs consist of flowers, garden scenes, and animals. Add a pack of colored pencils and markers to your cart, too, so you can start coloring as soon as it arrives.
Thousands of shoppers rave about these spa-like shower bombs that use essential oils and natural herbs to help you relax. “One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done,” said one reviewer who left five stars. “These are the best shower steamers hands down.” They come in a pack of six and also include a free aromatherapy e-book.
White noise machines, a well-known sleep aid, can also calm you down after a stressful day. This highly rated one features 20 different sounds, including rainfall, waves, birds, a campfire, and more great choices to play while reading (or coloring) a book.
When you think of self-care, a face mask and a warm bath might be some of the first things to come to mind. This hyaluronic acid face mask from I Dew Care does more than just hydrate your skin; it also includes ingredients like rose water to calm irritation and niacinamide to help prevent oil build-up and acne. Plus, it comes in a fun peel-off formula that looks holographic on your skin when dry.
Instead of fueling stress and anxiety with caffeinated coffee, try making a cup of this stress-relieving honey lavender tea from Yogi. It’s caffeine-free and has a light citrus flavor (with a hint of sweetness from the honey) to calm your nerves and help you unwind. Additionally, the blend is vegan, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors and sweeteners.