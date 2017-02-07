10 Surprising Words That Are Now in the Dictionary

Word nerds, rejoice: Merriam-Webster just added more than 1,000 new words to the dictionary

Have you ever side-eyed a snollygoster complaining about first world problems? If you have, we’re sorry. And if you’re not quite sure what any of that meant, you might need to invest in a new dictionary. These neologisms, along with more than 1,000 other new words have been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. “These are words that have demonstrated frequent and increasing use in a variety of sources, and are therefore likely to be encountered by a reader,” the dictionary’s editors wrote in a blog post.

Some of the new additions are viral terms that have had an instant impact on our language, like binge-watch and ghost. EpiPen, airball, and train wreck, are words that have been used for years, but are just now getting official entries. Words like snollygoster, are being added to the dictionary again after being removed for dormancy in usage. In some cases, like macaron or santoku, the words originate from another language, but in recent years, have crept into the English language.

Take a look at some of the other new words and their meanings below:

binge-watch: to watch many or all episodes of (a TV series) in rapid succession

bokeh: the blurred quality or effect seen in the out-of-focus portion of a photograph taken with a narrow depth of field

conlang: a constructed language, like Elvish, Klingon, Dothraki

humblebrag: to make a seemingly modest, self-critical, or casual statement or reference that is meant to draw attention to one’s admirable or impressive qualities or achievements

pareidolia: the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern

ping: a signal sent from one computer to another across a network for usually diagnostic purposes (as to determine network speed or the status of the target computer)

snollygoster: a shrewd, unprincipled person

supercentenarian: a person who is 110 years or older

Seussian: of, relating to, or suggestive of the works of Dr. Seuss