These Portable Soap Sheets Are the Easiest Way to Keep Your Hands Clean While Traveling
If there's anything we've learned over the past year, it's that washing our hands shouldn't be taken lightly. While we've always known the importance of hand-washing for safety and health reasons, chances are you're scrubbing more than usual. Now that life is starting to return to normal, including the resumption of travel, it's important to keep your hands clean and safe while on the go. And since you can't always rely on public restrooms to be stocked up with soap, why not carry your own? No need to travel with a full bottle of soap—instead, there's a more portable option: paper soap sheets.
Nanaso Paper Soap Sheets are biodegradable sheets made with plant extracts that lather up for safe and effective hand-washing. If you've ever needed a quick cleaning session during activities like hiking, camping, and of course, traveling on a road trip or by plane, these are great to consider.
The best part is that they're so easy to use. Simply open the soap holder, grab a single paper sheet, place it in your hand, and run it under warm water. You'll only need a small amount of water to start producing suds, and then you'll be able to lather up and wash your hands as usual. That's really all there is to it, as demonstrated by this video from a customer.
To buy: $7; amazon.com
For only $7, you can get a pack of four paper soap boxes, each of which contains 50 sheets. Needless to say, for under $10, these will last you quite a long time. And you don't have to worry about the packaging taking up too much space in your bags, either, since each box is only 3.2 inches by 1.8 inches. As for the scent, reviewers compare it to a standard bar of hotel soap.
Amazon shoppers are big fans of their convenience. "[They're] very useful in every situation where you can't access a sink. Just place [one] of these sheets in your palm and pour a little water and wash away," wrote one customer. "I make sure to always have one with me."
"We are taking them on our camping trips for convenient, compact hand soap without the risk of leaking while in transit. They would also be great for plane travel, since there's no need to worry about liquid restrictions," said another shopper.
If you're traveling any time soon and think you could benefit from bringing your own soap with you, consider these budget-friendly paper soap sheets from Amazon.