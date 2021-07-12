These Portable Soap Sheets Are the Easiest Way to Keep Your Hands Clean While Traveling

If there's anything we've learned over the past year, it's that washing our hands shouldn't be taken lightly. While we've always known the importance of hand-washing for safety and health reasons, chances are you're scrubbing more than usual. Now that life is starting to return to normal, including the resumption of travel, it's important to keep your hands clean and safe while on the go. And since you can't always rely on public restrooms to be stocked up with soap, why not carry your own? No need to travel with a full bottle of soap—instead, there's a more portable option: paper soap sheets.