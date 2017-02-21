These Are the Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Each State
Alabama
Price: $8.9 million
This estate is situated on gorgeous lush lawns with unmatched waterfront beach access. When you enter the property, you’ll find classic Southern home detailing, including a large fountain in front of the house and a gorgeous covered wraparound porch. Inside the house, classic hardwood gives the house warmth, and unique wood paneling on the walls and ceilings add a unique touch. Outside, enjoy warm evenings with friends and family on the home’s stone patio complete with an outdoor fireplace. In the back of the property you’ll find a private beach with a bayside courtyard, a his and hers bathhouse with beachside showers, and two private, covered wharfs jetting out onto the Gulf of Mexico.
Alaska
Price: $3.9 million
While “beach house” might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Alaska, that’s exactly what this oceanside paradise is. While the water may be way too cold for swimming, you can sit back and watch whales and sea lions through the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows. Located on the property is a 1897 historic gold mine, with some equipment still present onsite. Own a private plane? No problem—you can fly it easily from the Anchor Point Airpark nearby and leave it conveniently at your own lot across the street.
Arizona
Price: $20 million
Step into this five-acre estate and you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to a Mediterranean getaway. Nestled in the heart of Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain, this manor is perfectly positioned to take in the spectacular valley views. This estate is truly luxurious and features a guesthouse, 1,800-square-foot fitness facility, a tennis court, and a private movie theater with tiered seating. With a hot tub, sauna, and jetted tub, this retreat offers countless ways to unwind. For the music lover, practice in the comfort of your own home with an ultra-modern music studio and a custom-designed instrument showroom. And there’s no need to worry about communicating across the 25,000-square-foot house—just use the built-in intercom.
Arkansas
Price: $10.9 million
This sophisticated Mediterranean estate looks like a palace and features four bedrooms. Beautiful marble staircases and floors, chandeliers, and lush green grounds give the house a dramatic look. Entertain in style with a gentlemen’s card room, theater with tiered seating, and a large backyard pool and patio. From the inside, take in stunning views of the modern pool and beyond with floor to ceiling windows. Kids can play and explore all year round with an indoor authentic redwood treehouse that even comes with a swing. Best of all, handrails, ramps, and an elevator make the house wheelchair and stroller friendly.
California
Price: $250 million
This home, designed by luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, is currently the most expensive private residence for sale in the U.S. with a hefty price tag of $250 million. Perched on a hillside in the ultra-exclusive Bel Air enclave, the house has unmatched views of the Los Angeles skyline and the surrounding ocean and mountains, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows found all throughout the house. In addition to the obvious architectural masterpiece, other luxury amenities include a landing pad for your helicopter, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a glass tile infinity swimming pool, a home theater that seats 40, a four-lane bowling alley, seven-person full-time staff, a luxury car showroom complete with a private fleet worth $30 million, an outdoor pop-up theater, two fully-stocked champagne and wine cellars, and a massive candy wall.
Colorado
Price: $80 million
This enormous lodge will redefine your definition of “log cabin.” Nestled in the mountains near downtown Aspen, this 82-acre home is perfect for a seasonal extended family getaway or year-round use as a group retreat space. With 26 bedrooms and 31 bathrooms, it’s definitely roomy enough for even the largest of families. The interior is classically rustic with dark wood accents, warm chandelier lighting, and large stone fireplaces. Venture into the surrounding mountains for winter activities and spend the summer nights outside, hanging by the fire and swimming in the pool. Also located on the property are three additional single-family homes, perfect for guest use.
Connecticut
Price: $175 million
If you’ve ever wanted a private island but aren’t ready for the isolation of ocean life, you’re in luck. This secluded waterfront estate is the best of both worlds: a 63-acre private waterfront property, only minutes away from Greenwich. On the property you’ll find stables, substantial equestrian facilities, and a private polo field for friendly matches. The romantic 10-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is made from Italian stone. Get right into the water at the private beach and boat launch, complete with a private boathouse. With wraparound views of the Long Island Sound, a picturesque lighthouse, and the Long Island Shore, there’s always a new angle to watch the sunset.
Delaware
Price: $5.75 million
This oceanfront estate is truly a sea-lover’s dream: not only is it situated directly on the waterfront, but the entire home inside is nautical-themed with sand-colored floors and stained glass windows featuring oceanic scenes. The rooms are airy and bright thanks to high vaulted ceilings and countless windows. With seven bedrooms and 10 baths, it’s ideal for a vacation home for a large family. For cloudy days, a hot tub, wet bar, and fireplace set the scene for a relaxing day at home. An outside shower makes it easy to wash up after a dip in the ocean, or before a swim in the above ground pool.
Florida
Price: $69.9 million
When you buy this Palm Beach mansion, you’ll also become the proud owner of 242 feet of pristine ocean frontage with expansive views that you can enjoy from the sand, your pool and hot tub, or through the wide windows that wrap around the back of the house. Inside is just as spectacular as the property outside. The home shines from all corners thanks to the bright white walls, pristine marble flooring, and ornate chandeliers and other lighting fixtures. Unique black accents such as staircases and gated doors add interest to each room. Other incredible features include dual ocean balconies, a private bowling alley, library, home theater, and pub room.
Georgia
Price: $48 million
This exquisite brick and limestone estate was only built in 1995, but thanks to classic accents and antique statuary you’ll feel like you’re on the grounds of a vast European manor, instead of in Atlanta. The back of the house features a grand staircase leading to the grounds, where you’ll find a saline Pebble Tec pool, a one-bedroom pool house and a four-bedroom guesthouse. Vaulted ceilings and wide windows allow the light to pour in from all sides, but the surrounding greenery still allows for privacy. On warm days, sit back and relax on one of the stone patios or spend the day playing a few rounds on the tennis court.
Hawaii
Price: $35 million
Nestled on the white sands of Hanalei Bay, one of the best coasts in the world for surfing, sits this oceanfront paradise. The compound is made up of three buildings, including the five-bedroom main house, a smaller two-bedroom beachfront home, and a one-bedroom studio. Inside the main house you’ll find stellar architectural details including Douglas fir flooring, custom lighting fixtures, Carrera marble countertops, and custom-designed furniture that’s contemporary while still paying homage to classic Hawaiian style. The inside living areas open right out onto covered porches, ideal for seamless flow between indoor and outdoor life, and a private deck off of the master bedroom allows for scenic ocean views from the moment you wake up.
Idaho
Price: $20 million
Nestled near the mountains and lush national forest in central Idaho sits this 15,00-square-foot home. The stone exterior gives the house a traditional look, but the interior is an incredibly modern work of architecture. Cathedral ceilings and gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows on the sides and back of house flood the living spaces with natural light, allowing residents to look out on surrounding greenery. Contemporary chandeliers and light fixtures throughout the house give the feeling of luxury while remaining visually unique. A number of fireplaces on the property are the perfect locations to gather with friends and family, including a covered outdoor fireplace for chilly summer evenings. Other luxury amenities include a home movie theater, spa with massage table, fitness center, and outdoor pool with hot tub.
Illinois
Price: $50 million
This estate is so grand it feels like it should have been built on sprawling green space somewhere in Europe—but it’s actually nestled in urban Chicago. Despite its central location, the house is built to ensure maximum privacy and tranquility, a perfect little getaway at the end of a day at work. Inside the home, countless windows shine natural light on the magnificent interiors. Spiral staircases, chandeliers, hardwood paneling, and intricate moldings all add to the home’s grandeur. On the grounds you’ll find beautifully manicured lawns, multiple fountains, a reflecting pool, and hand-forged antique garden pavilion, perfect for entertaining.
Indiana
Price: $30 million
This exquisite estate, known as “Freeland Farms,” is truly a work of art. The stonework and pointed roof on the outside of the house give it the feel of a castle, and red wooden doors on the structure adds a classic pop of color. In addition to the main house, this property offers a guest apartment and a detached stone home with finished basement. This museum-like castle boasts large stone towers, elevators, and seven acres of private lake. Small footbridges throughout the property make it easy to explore the beauty of the grounds, complete with emerald lawns and towering trees. The state-of-the-art equestrian facility is perfect for both amateur and competitive riders.
Iowa
Price: $10.9 million
This unique property, known as “Peace Harbor,” boasts both creative architecture and gorgeous natural landscapes for a winning combination. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook expansive views of Spirit Lake, while modern sculptures are found throughout the beautiful grounds. Inside, contemporary finishings and modern furniture give the house a sophisticated feel. Perhaps the most surprising asset is the private underground pub complete with a fake storefront called “Kevin O’Sullivan’s.” Inside you’ll find a wet bar, a pool table, and stage area for musicians to jam. The house also includes a home theater with tiered seating, a four-car garage with detached 2-bedroom caretaker’s apartment, six fireplaces, and a home gym.
Kansas
Price: $11.7 Million
While this Georgian-style gated estate doesn’t rank as the largest on this list, its worth comes from its details. The exterior is covered in antique reclaimed brick with white pillars and black shutters accenting both the front and back of the house. Hand-planked interior flooring, Venetian-style hand-plastered walls, and the detailed Amish craftsman-carved archways and moldings all add to the architectural interest of this home. Limestone patios and a two-story cabana complete with a bedroom and bathroom sit adjacent to the pool. An added treat: heated floors are ready to warm your feet after taking a dip.
Kentucky
Price: $16 million
This expansive estate is ideal for the equestrian fanatic—not only does it boast a 20,000-square-foot historical barn with 24 stalls and 3,500-square-foot carriage house, but it’s also located just miles from Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby. Above the barn is an apartment, perfect for a stableman’s quarters. The other living spaces on the property include the main house, which is nestled intimately among trees, a caretaker’s quarters, and a detached indoor pool surrounded by glass windows and a glass roof, giving it a very indoor-outdoor feel. Tree-lined pathways around the property are ideal for after-dinner walks or trail rides.
Louisiana
Price: $6.2 million
This Lake Charles house is one of the smallest properties on the list, coming in at just under one acre, but the scenic location and the details, like the charming terracotta roof, make it dream home worthy. The interior of the house is thoughtfully designed, with hardwood accents, marble countertops, and an elaborate winding staircase. Commercial grade stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven, make it perfect for the passionate home cook. Outside, sit by the pool while looking at expansive views of gorgeous Prien Lake and the surrounding lush landscape, or enjoy the view from one of the home’s numerous covered patios and balconies.
Maine
Price: $12.6 million
This classic Shingle-style home and its accompanying guesthouse were completed in 2014, giving it a timeless feel on the outside with modern amenities on the inside. The inside details include a sleek kitchen featuring an enormous kitchen island, Calacatta marble countertops, and a walk-in chef’s pantry. The property also boasts numerous balconies large enough for entertaining, a home movie theater with tiered seating, and a gorgeous 40’ x 20’ saltwater pool perched at the edge of the property with expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean and nearby Marginal Way, one of New England’s only paved, public shoreline footpaths.
Maryland
Price: $18 million
This gorgeous 20,000-square-foot home is perfect for a large, active family, and its proximity to Washington, D.C., make it ideal for an easy commute to the capital. The stone and stucco exterior give the house a timeless feel, while the well-kept greenery adds to the natural beauty of the estate. The inside boasts both a home gym and an indoor basketball court, perfect for shooting hoops all year round. There’s also a home movie theater, private library, and live-in staff quarters. During the warmer months, gather by the outdoor pool or take a dip in the hot tub.
Massachussetts
Price: $90 million
This expansive 14-acre estate is situated just five miles from Boston, but thanks to the surrounding lush forest, rolling lawns and ponds, you would never know the city was so close. Drive down the winding driveway to find this massive curved limestone home situated in the middle of the property. The inside of the home is just as impressive as the landscaping, with hand-drawn stone covering the floors and majestic winding staircase. Turf walkways and pathways wind through the property, making it easy to explore the beauty in every inch of green space. The house is also surrounded by both a country club and an additional golf course, making it perfect for a golf enthusiast.
Michigan
Price: $13 million
Situated on Lake Charlevoix, this custom-built modern mansion takes advantage of everything the natural beauty of the surrounding scenery has to offer. Natural light streams through the windows to highlight the gorgeous stone detailing and walnut flooring, which perfectly compliment the coloring of the landscape outside. The inside boasts six full suites and eight bathrooms, along with a large gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining and hosting guests. In the back of the house you’ll find a stone pool and numerous balconies which create perfect spaces for looking out onto 738 feet of lake frontage while entertaining, or just sitting and enjoying the view.
Minnesota
Price: $11.9 million
This European-inspired estate is tucked away on a suburban cul-de-sac and only a short drive from Minneapolis. Inside you’ll find custom artisan finishes, granite countertops, and intricate stone and woodwork. The kitchen and dining areas flow seamlessly together, and the double oven and large center island are perfect for entertaining. Beside the lake on the property is a detached studio guesthouse built in the same creative style as the main building, and a nearby dock makes accessing your boat easy. Also inside the main home are a large private gym, two elevators, a one-of-a-kind French-inspired home theater, wine cellar, and cigar smoking room.
Mississippi
Price: $6.9 million
This elegant beachfront estate is nestled on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. Located on the grounds are the main home, two guest cottages, a pool, and gazebo. The main home is classically designed with white pillars on the outside and throughout the house, a long winding staircase in the entryway, chandeliers, and hardwood floors. Other features of the main house include a gated entrance, formal library, a recreation room, 15 bedrooms, and soaring ceilings. The well-kept property is covered with scattered palm trees and countless other trees and shrubs, while the huge, flat lawn is ideal for throwing large parties.
Missouri
Price: $10.75 million
This is the first time this massive estate has been on the market since it was built in 2000, and its elegance truly speaks for itself. When you enter through the front doors you’ll find a sweeping double staircase, and a number of gigantic chandeliers. In the rest of the nearly 30,000 square feet of living space you’ll also find amenities like a wine storage room adjacent to the dining room, a two-lane bowling alley and billiards room, a racquetball court, a spa and a home movie theater with seating for up to 16. Outside on the property you’ll find a beautiful pool, tennis courts, a rose garden and a koi pond.
Montana
Price: $29 million
Nestled on 22 acres of private island surrounded by one of the cleanest lakes in the world, Flathead Lake, this estate boasts a location like no other. This three-story house was built to maximize the natural surroundings of the home, including 45-foot ceilings, a glass-walled observatory, and full balconies. Inside, a commercial grade kitchen, complete with a full dining area and a wine cellar make this the perfect location for entertaining guests. You’ll also find an indoor shooting range and a heated boat stall with a rail system that makes it easy to bring your boat in and out of the water. The detached two-bedroom guesthouse also has its own boat storage, and was designed with the same handsome hardwood detailing as the main house.
Nebraska
Price: $2.5 million
This gorgeous, gated log home is the perfect prairie escape for any equine-lover. The house is made with light, handcrafted Montana wood, which gives the entire home a warm, bright coloring. The property features extensive equestrian facilities: a log carriage home, a 14,000-square-foot riding arena with a viewing room, and various stables and pastures. The home also has a patio complete with a barbecue pit (a grill and a smoker) and a round bar with high-top seating, perfect for dinner or drinks outside. A pond on the property is stocked with bass, crappies, and bluegills for fishing.
Nevada
Price: $59 million
Far, far away from the bright lights of Las Vegas sits this beachfront Lake Tahoe estate. The stone exterior looks beautiful against the lush green lawn and the bright blue lake. In addition to countless bedrooms inside the house, you’ll find a game room, home movie theater, sauna, gourmet kitchen with a large butler’s pantry, wine room, and two home offices. Relax outside during the warmer months on the patio or porch, both with sweeping views of Tahoe and the surrounding neighborhood. The property also hosts two outbuildings and a 15-stall equestrian barn, as well as chicken coops, paddocks, and meadows. Another benefit of the location: unmatched lakefront access, which includes a private boat dock.
New Hampshire
Price: $19.8 million
At over 60,000 square feet of livable space, this massive estate stretches over two addresses: 142 and 144 Hopewell Road. Situated directly on Lake Winnipesaukee are the property’s private dock and multi-boat storage, complete with a small, cozy boathouse. Enter the seven-bedroom estate at 144 Hopewell Road, and you’ll find a grand double staircase, marble flooring, and beautiful chandeliers hung throughout. The other residence, at 142 Hopewell, though a more modestly sized five bedrooms, does have a private home theater and a private pool uniquely designed with running waterfalls and a small rock-covered cove.