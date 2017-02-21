These Are the Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Each State

Price: $90 million



This expansive 14-acre estate is situated just five miles from Boston, but thanks to the surrounding lush forest, rolling lawns and ponds, you would never know the city was so close. Drive down the winding driveway to find this massive curved limestone home situated in the middle of the property. The inside of the home is just as impressive as the landscaping, with hand-drawn stone covering the floors and majestic winding staircase. Turf walkways and pathways wind through the property, making it easy to explore the beauty in every inch of green space. The house is also surrounded by both a country club and an additional golf course, making it perfect for a golf enthusiast.