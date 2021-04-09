Why I Never Want to Buy a House

One of the most common defenses in favor of homeownership are the savings, and I get it. In many situations, mortgage is cheaper than monthly rent payments. To be fair, I do know many homeowners who are paying far less than the $1,000+ I pay per month to rent my condo. However, what the "but it's cheaper" crowd rarely mentions are the property taxes, homeowners insurance, increased utility expenses, and the maintenance that can easily toss an additional $1,000 per month on top of that "but it's cheaper" mortgage payment.

And it doesn't end there. I've watched enough Property Brothers, Love it or List It, House Hunters, and Fixer Upper to know that homeownership is not as much of an investment as it is an expense. It's far from a one-time purchase—and certainly requires more than the once-a-month mortgage payment. Because it's likely you'll want to change something eventually when owning a home, you have to consider the future expense of renovations, which can range from $20,000 to $76,000 depending on what you're renovating, according to realtor.com. Plus, Americans spend nearly $10,000 per year on home maintenance, according to a 2019 study. Many of those expenses end up being unplanned or emergency fixes, making it more difficult to accurately budget monthly expenses.

In addition to saving money as a renter, I simply love the peace it affords me. I don't lose sleep worrying about what unexpected home expense might arise and whether I can fix it and still adhere to my budget. Renting, for me, provides a different type of financial freedom that home ownership can't give me.